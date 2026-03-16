Drag Brunch & Cast Photo Booths: Ella Stiller’s ‘The Comeback’ Season 3 Premiere Photo Diary

As the 2025 award season (finally) comes to a close, the 2026 season is just getting started at SXSW. Every March, the Austin-based festival sets the tone for the season with a first peek at the year’s most anticipated film and TV projects, and the 2026 lineup is no exception. So far, we’ve gotten the debut of Boots Reilly’s buzzy new film I Love Boosters, Lola Tung’s first feature post-Summer I Turned Pretty, and, for our money, the most crucial premiere of them all: the third and final season of the cult classic HBO sitcom, The Comeback.

Ella Stiller was just three years old when the first season premiered in 2005, and now, nearly 21 years later, she’s landed a role as a series regular on the Lisa Kudrow-led show. Naturally, the vibes were high for the first press day of her career, sneaking away to the photo booth with her fellow cast mates and grabbing a bite at her new favorite vegan restaurant whenever she got the chance. She also attended a Comeback-themed drag brunch before walking the carpet in her favorite dress she’s ever worn — all in a day’s work.

To experience the festival through the eyes of a rising actor, keep scrolling.

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Glam for my first ever press day! Hi SXSW! Let’s go promote THE COMEBACK!”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Reunited with two of my favorite humans on the planet Laura Silverman and Dan Bucatinsky.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Damian, Dan, and Laura at The Comeback Drag Brunch!”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Photo booth fun with the gang.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Glam touchups by my queens Katie Mellinger and Jennifer Brent.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Me and Lisa and MPK between interviews. I adore them and am consistently blown away by their genius.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Deadline photo studio— awesome pics by Josh Telles.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “I love Jack O’Brien (4 time Tony award winning director who just happens to be an incredible actor too).”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Cozy in the sprinter van with my soul sister Laura.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “My vegan breakfast burrito — shoutout The Vegan Nom. I had this burrito both mornings. Went to bed thinking about it.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “The glam ladies I love so much helping me dress for the premiere because they’re awesome like that.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “My little black set by Cynthia Rowley. Favorite thing I’ve ever worn — styled by Jared DePriest.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “The caption of this one is: no comment.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Me and my bestie Dan at the premiere right before the carpet.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “The world premiere of the final season of The Comeback!!! I am so proud of this show and all my friends!”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Late lunch with my amazing team Jason and Katie.”

Courtesy of Ella Stiller “Text I sent Dan after saying goodbye :(“