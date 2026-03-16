Our Oscars 2026 Best-Dressed List Is Black, White & Red All Over

The 2026 Oscars are under way. Glam teams are taking a water break while their beloved A-listers settle into their seats at the Dolby Theatre, but we’re not taking a beat to name the most stylish stars of the night. The eleven best-dressed folks stole the show with takes on classic Hollywood beauty that couldn’t be denied — or inversions of said beauty infused with refreshing modernism. They were, simply put, the girls and guys who looked like the best versions of themselves that weren’t trying too hard.

As awards season comes to a close, the Oscars is the 24-karat gold leaf on top of the cake of what has been a marathon race to be best dressed — and as a brand, establish your dominance in the celebrity space. Two brands won the night tonight: Chanel with Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor, and Celine with Paul Mescal and Kirsten Dunst. Celine’s VIP presence hasn’t been strongly felt since Michael Rider has taken over, but tonight proved that after his electric show in Paris a week ago, it’s full steam ahead. And it’s no surprise Matthieu Blazy’s era-defining work at Chanel is continuing to hit. At every turn this year, his impressive CC-clad group spans generations and silhouettes so deftly, it’s no wonder his work has two places on this list. Keep scrolling to who got a spot on our roundup.

Jessie Buckley in Chanel Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s (probably) a winner, baby! The Hamnet actress looks effervescent in this pink-and-red dress. It’s classically gorgeous, yet light as a feather with the delicate pink-sherbet chiffon floating behind her instead of weighing her down. The red satin-leather stole makes it feel sexy and grounded, and the lip matches perfectly (everyone say thank you, Nina Park!).

Teyana Taylor in Chanel Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Taylor didn’t take home the Oscar tonight, she is a shoo-in for best dressed this awards season. After seeing her front-row at the Chanel show a week ago — and seeing her wear a still-warm-from-the-model fur coat at the Chanel pre-Oscar dinner yesterday — we knew she’d be wearing a Matthieu Blazy’s design. This zebra-meets-palm-tree-meets-fringe dress is dynamic, sleek, and still packs the punch of a traditional train without relying on tulle or excessive glitter.

Elle Fanning in Givenchy by Sarah Burton JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images Fanning is your go-to girl for good old-fashioned pinup beauty. At every turn this season, she’s pulled out ‘40s and ‘50s silhouettes and made them feel timeless and also somehow right now. This Givenchy by Sarah Burton is pure Cinderella, and she has the ideal complexion to carry all this Disney-princess beauty. On anyone else, it would read safe, but on her, it feels like the completion of her beauty.

Odessa A’zion in Valentino Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shout out to the self-styled princess of Marty Supreme, who stuck to her all-black uniform the whole season and even designed one of her own premiere dresses. This Valentino Couture is one of A’zion’s best looks yet. It feels fresh, young, fun, and how she would wear it, including her custom Pandora jewelry.

Paul Mescal in Celine Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mescal is always a few steps ahead when it comes to the men. I pointed out the slimming of the leg in pants at Fashion Month, and this feels right in line with where the “look” is headed — and what Rider offered on the runway at Celine. This silly little jacket and bow have a relaxed panache to them that Mescal pulls off well.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Give the girl some beaded Vuitton and call it a day. Stone has stunned in iridescent looks by Nicolas Ghesquière all awards season, and this virginal, pearlescent white complements her impeccable glam. Her commitment to the ‘90s bit pays off in dividends, providing a refreshing antidote to the heavier looks on the carpet.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Armani Privé Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Armani on Oscars night is a surefire recipe for success, and while Paltrow isn’t nominated for an acting trophy, maybe she will bring Marty Supreme luck in this stunner? The subtle geometry of the cutouts make this feel sexy, and the traditional neckline, glam, and jewelry prove why her beauty and style are eternal.

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Where everyone said “more,” Reinsve said “less.” This is a risky choice for such a glamorous night and some might find it too casual or pulled back, but the hair and makeup help her pull this off. It’s capital-H Hot, which is rare for the Oscars, and the red is a bold choice in the sea of black and white.

Miyako Bellizzi in vintage Christian Dior Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bellizzi is nominated for her work on Marty Supreme as the costumer behind Timothée Chalamet’s ‘50s workwear. She’s also a fashion industry darling with immaculate style that everyone adores. She’s worn plenty of bias-cut silk dresses this awards season, and this graphic Christian Dior by John Galliano from 1999 is a weird, sexy, inspired choice for such a big night. She’s just cool enough to pull it off.

Kirsten Dunst in Celine Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst isn’t nominated tonight — she’s supporting hubby Jesse Plemons for his role in Bugonia — but this scrumptious, clean-as-a-pin Celine by Michael Rider got out attention. Dunst is a miniamlist through and through, and this is a fun play on a glam black dress that doesn’t drown her. Points go to her and her stylist Samantha McMillen for not putting a necklace here: The dress is the moment.