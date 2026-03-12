6 Outfit Equations Fresh Off The FW26 Runways To Try Now

One of our favorite ways into the mythology of celebrity style is outfit equations. What might seem like simple styling choices directly impact the way people dress — remember the sheer skirt and sturdy jacket? — and also provide us with a clear road map for getting dressed. We’re taking stock of the runway shows we loved and decoding the many beautiful outfits that came down the catwalks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris this month.

I previously waxed poetic about the season’s message of efficiency and a slim silhouette, and the outfit equations we’re most drawn to are unfussy, simple ways to tackle both day and evening dressing. Nothing here is reinventing the wheel, but rather, imagining two or three hero pieces as the building blocks for your next party ‘fit or errands look. The whiff of prep in the air is still here, as is the drop-waist skirt and plaid. Below, we’ve broken down six different ways to tackle fall dressing. Why not test them out this spring before your draft your Fall/Winter shopping list?

An Animal-Print Top & A Fun-Ass Bottom

Leopard print is still in, despite what Substackers and style superstars might be saying. This season, Celine offered up sumptuous shearlings paired with a dynamic red pair of pants which inspired this equation. Instead of making the animal print the star and wearing all black or denim on bottom, lean into the maximalism and slight Y2Chaos of it all with something equally as loud. Marni’s pale-pink sheer skirt is for those not willing to go all the way in something so bold, but if you’re feeling it, MSGM’s green-and-floral skirt is the epitome of the trend.

A Big Coat & An Even Bigger Scarf

Lenny Kravitz’s impact with his blanket-scarf cannot be understated. There were so many different styling options on the runway (sweaters as scarves, leather scarves, fur stoles) but we were enchanted by the seemingly metal-piped takes at Loewe and Celine. If you’re hoping to sweep the street while walking, try Stella McCartney’s version. The main takeaway is to shroud both body and face in fabric; while our examples here are all in shades of beige, try a pop of color if you’re feeling frisky.

A Blazer, Sheer Shirt & Straight-Leg Pants

Something so simple like this one-two-three punch isn’t groundbreaking, but it bears repeating since it cropped up everywhere this season. This is a tried and true formula for girls on the go everywhere, but consider freaking it a bit more by slinging your jeans extra-low à la Tom Ford, or wearing a middle layer like Isabel Marant’s insouciant French girl. Evening-wear without fighting for your life with a back zipper on a tight dress? Sign us up.

A Vintage T-Shirt & A Plaid Skirt

Americana is the natural next stop on the preppy train, and we loved the way Coach brought back an ‘80s corn-fed sensibility to their show. A stiff school-girl plaid skirt can be turned into a more convincing take on prep with a great vintage T-shirt. Keep it in the high-school realm with sneakers or bring it to the high street like MM6 did with quirky accessories.

A Collared Top & A Denim Skirt

Another prep-indebted moment? Why not. Dries Van Noten’s take was one of our favorite looks of the whole season, and indeed, a denim maxi skirt could be the next great late-night choice if styled correctly. Go for broke like MM6’s western lady, or keep it menswear-inspired like Dries did with a tie and exaggerated cuffs.

A Drop-Waist Skirt & A Funky Sweater

One more stop on the prep train, this time inspired by ‘90s minimalism like Marni channeled so effortlessly — and Matthieu Blazy’s drop skirts at Chanel. Tory lowered the waistband on her Lee Razdiwill-Bunny Mellon-inspired skirts, and Dries also felt the shift towards hip-bone-hitting skirts. Tuck your sweater into your skirt, or wear a cardigan with nothing underneath. The fun in this equation is the way you can sex it up or play it down.