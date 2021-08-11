No one is doing it like Tierra Whack. The Philly native and rapper is known for her explosive hit debut album Whack World and has since performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza. Throughout her career, she’s not only evolved as an artist but she’s not afraid to experiment with her style.

The now-26-year-old rising musician has become a style icon that embraces fun colors and bold silhouettes. Whether she’s wearing a statement coat or an oversized ensemble, Whack makes her presence known wherever she goes. Ahead, see her best and most over-the-top red carpet looks so far.