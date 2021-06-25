Los Angeles-based, Chicago-raised singer Njomza (pronounced NēYōm'Zä) is back with an intimate 7-track EP, LIMBO, out today. The collection is a journey through a period of growth for the singer, whose name translates to ‘something new that has just been created.’ The seven songs chart Njomza’s recent inward journey of self-discovery, even as the outside world calls for constant production and drive forward. LIMBO reminds listeners that it’s okay to be in a period of flux.

“tidal wave,” featuring Ari Lennox and the video for which premieres below, captures the late night feelings (and phone calls) that come with a few two many glasses. The inspiration for the song came from “the back and forth emotions after leaving a relationship (and a little red wine...),” Njomza told NYLON over email. The video features a late night heist with Lennox, and is a fitting introduction to the LIMBO EP, which Njomza suggests listening to “from top to bottom.”

Watch the video for “tidal wave” below and catch Njomza at Lollapalooza this summer: