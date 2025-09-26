Doja Cat's “Gorgeous” Music Video Is An It-Model Convention

No one knows beauty is pain better than a supermodel, which is why Doja Cat is tapping the best of the best for her new music video, “Gorgeous.”

Set inside an ‘80s editorial makeup ad, Doja poses with a series of “Gorgeous”-branded lipglosses as she sings, “If they wasn’t grilling before / The gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor / It’s a crime to be gorgeous.” (No word on whether or not the glosses were provided by MAC, Doja’s makeup brand of choice). Interspersed with glossy images of the fake products are glamour shots of the buzziest It girls on the modeling scene: Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Amelia Gray, Ugbad Abdi, Yseult, Sora Choi, Imaan Hammam, Ida Heiner, and Mona Tougaard. As far as ‘80s aesthetics go, they keep the makeup fairly minimal, but what they lack in dramatic eyeshadow, they make up for in feathered hairstyles and flashy jewelry.

Doja also got an assist from legends Karen Elson, Alek Wek, and Irina Shayk, and even secured a cameo for her mother, Deborah Sawyer. Most of the models posed by themselves, though Doja did get a few poses in with Consani, Elson, Yai, and Tougaard.

Doja Cat’s fifth studio album Vie is out now.