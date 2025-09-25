Doja Cat’s Freakiest Lyrics, From “Juicy” To “Need To Know”

If Doja Cat doesn’t freak you out, you’re not paying attention.

As the most left-of-center rapper in the game, you never know when she’s going to make a song about being a cow, or a sultry, X-rated anthem deserving of a spot on your bedroom playlist. She’s never been afraid to get freaky on camera mic, so in honor of her upcoming album Vie (out Sept. 26), we’re putting a spotlight on the freakiest lyrics in Doja’s discography.

“Freaky” holds many different connotations, but for the purpose of this list, we’ll be using the word to describe Doja’s raunchiest, nastiest, and and downright dirtiest sexual exploits. In other words, if it doesn’t make you want to blush and clutch your pearls at the same time, then it’s probably not represented here.

Scroll through at your own discretion.

1. B*tch, I'm tellin' you, this incredible / This sh*t edible / It's like caramel, kiss my genital — “Go To Town”

Opening her debut album with a song about oral sex should have told us everything we needed to know about Doja Cat.

2. I can be your sugar when you're fiendin' for that sweet spot / Put me in your mouth, baby, and eat it 'til your teeth rot — “Candy”

Once again, she hits us with a very graphic description of oral sex — one that almost elicits pain.

3. Finna need new sheets by around nine / Feelin' weak in the knees / Make it bounce like blap-blap-blap / Bed smack to the wall tap-tap-tap / Wait, lemme throw it all back-back-back / Neighbor bangin' on the door — “All Nighter”

As for as Doja Cat lyrics go, this one is actually pretty tame, but the inclusion of the squeaky bed frame is grade-a freak sh*t.

4. P*ssy all pink with a tan / And I play with it 'til my middle fingers are cramped up — “Cyber Sex”

TMI, Doja.

5. Make that kitty hurt, make that kitty squirt / Tell me what's my name, make that kitty yearn / Teach me how to jerk, make that kitty learn — “Talk Dirty”

There’s not a single line in this song that isn’t deserving of a spot on this list, but we have to give an honorable mention for the line, “Like the way you say it's yummy when I’m grindin’ on your face.”

6. Eat it like I need an apron on / Eat it 'til I need to change my thong — “Need To Know”

At least she’s well fed.

7. Here's a new position from the front / Ain't gon' be no duckin' when ya bust — “Gun”

Equating a penis to a firearm isn’t exactly novel, but Doja describes it in such explicit detail that she makes it feel completely original.

8. We could flip the coin, I'll be your slave / Call you "daddy," give me a nickname / I ain't afraid of a little pain — “Freak”

Including a track called “Freak” feels a little like low-hanging fruit, but you wouldn’t withhold your most damning evidence from the jury, would you? A song about her preferred bedroom activities, Doja really lets her freak flag fly, as it were.

9. He eat my fish like tekka maki, like a side of me with saké / So I put it in my mouth and suck it out like edamame, yeah — “Juicy”

Obviously we had to leave the nastiest lyric for last. Comparing your vagina to a fish? No one is doing it like her.