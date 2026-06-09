Mitski Covers One Direction For The Tenth Anniversary Of ‘Puberty 2’

Remember when we were all convinced it was 2016 again? We might not’ve been so far off base after all. Today, Mitski released a tenth anniversary deluxe edition of Puberty 2 complete with two new song covers — one of which is very mid-2010s-coded.

At 13 tracks long, the project features all your favorites from the original 2016 album and two bonus tracks: a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I’m A Fool To Want You” and a cover of One Direction’s “Fireproof.” Both are certainly a departure from the original source material, while also being quintessentially Mitski; clocking in at just under two minutes long, “Fireproof” sees Mitski putting a rockist spin on the Fleetwood Mac-esque love song, with her wailing vocals soaring over the punchy guitars with such a force that Harry and co. could never recreate. The former, on the other hand, is giving Sinatra-but-make-it-shoegaze.

The covers are exclusive to the digital version of the album (available to stream now), with the limited edition 10th anniversary vinyl dropping on Oct. 30.

Whether or not it’s 2016 again still remains to be seen, though we can’t deny that this is pretty solid evidence in favor of the 2016-issance.