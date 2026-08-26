Olivia Rodrigo’s Style In 4 Outfit Equations

Olivia Rodrigo is a master of consistency. Not only does she deliver hit after hit and perfect visuals to boot, but her wardrobe is a study in finding what works for your body and running with it. The girl who’s pretty sad to be in love is growing up in front of our eyes, and with that, she’s finding new ways to express her personal style. She famously ditched purple for pink for her third album era, but her love for vintage hasn’t gone anywhere.

At every promotional turn this year, she’s kept the ‘fits incredibly simple, so you might be wondering why we even broke down her outfits in the first place. But just because it looks easy doesn’t mean it is: Every piece is chosen with incredible intention, whether it’s a vintage band T-shirt or a Dr. Martens lace-up boot. The devil, as they say, is in the details, and Rodrigo has quickly become a master of wearing low-key pieces selected and worn with care. She also unwittingly wore the outfit of the year, which we’ll get into. But without further ado, and right before she takes the stage (and goes into the crowd) at her Daisy Chain Fields music festival, see her four go-to outfit formulas below.

Babydoll & Boots

It was the dress heard ‘round the world. With one simple Miu Miu frock, Rodrigo incited the misogynists, started a discourse, and unintentionally made the babydoll nightie the dress of the summer. Her petite frame lends itself well to pairing a micro-mini with knee-high boots; she’s a fan of the Dr. Martens lace-up style as well as a retro-feeling Frye. It’s all about the proportions here.

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A Vintage Dress, Socks & Mary Janes

Ms. Rodrigo loves a vintage treasure, and she’s been flexing her growing collection of ‘50s plaids, polka dots, and pink dresses this album cycle. Ever the queen of consistency, she goes all-in on the retro feel with knee-highs and a great vintage heel to boot. Keep the other accessories timeless (see: Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a simple black bag) and don’t be afraid to find a zany patterned frock.

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A Vintage T-Shirt, Mini Skirt, Knee-High Boots & A Little Black Bag

Never one to miss the opportunity to flex her musical taste on us, Rodrigo loves a throwback T-shirt. (She has the street cred in the form of a Robert Smith collab to back it up.) Find a T-shirt that speaks to your musical tastes and leave the rest all-black — pair it with a grungy boot and offset it with a smooth black bag, or do that in reverse. The hero here, though, is the secondhand shirt.

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A Little Shirt, Low-Rise Jeans & Peep-Toe Pumps

She’s such a dress girl that when she pulls out a pair of jeans, you know it has to be the best vintage wash imaginable. Her preferred fit is straight-leg with a low-rise and medium wash, which plays well with a itty-bitty T-shirt and a vintage heel that shows off her pedicure.