LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: Olivia Rodrigo is seen on June 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Pho...
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Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo’s Style In 4 Outfit Equations

Aka a study in Gen-Z-princess vintage dressing.

by Kevin LeBlanc
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Olivia Rodrigo is a master of consistency. Not only does she deliver hit after hit and perfect visuals to boot, but her wardrobe is a study in finding what works for your body and running with it. The girl who’s pretty sad to be in love is growing up in front of our eyes, and with that, she’s finding new ways to express her personal style. She famously ditched purple for pink for her third album era, but her love for vintage hasn’t gone anywhere.

At every promotional turn this year, she’s kept the ‘fits incredibly simple, so you might be wondering why we even broke down her outfits in the first place. But just because it looks easy doesn’t mean it is: Every piece is chosen with incredible intention, whether it’s a vintage band T-shirt or a Dr. Martens lace-up boot. The devil, as they say, is in the details, and Rodrigo has quickly become a master of wearing low-key pieces selected and worn with care. She also unwittingly wore the outfit of the year, which we’ll get into. But without further ado, and right before she takes the stage (and goes into the crowd) at her Daisy Chain Fields music festival, see her four go-to outfit formulas below.

Babydoll & Boots

It was the dress heard ‘round the world. With one simple Miu Miu frock, Rodrigo incited the misogynists, started a discourse, and unintentionally made the babydoll nightie the dress of the summer. Her petite frame lends itself well to pairing a micro-mini with knee-high boots; she’s a fan of the Dr. Martens lace-up style as well as a retro-feeling Frye. It’s all about the proportions here.

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Instagram/@spotify
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Sirona Dress
Dôen
$298
see on dôen
Miranda 14
Frye
$139.96
$159.99
see on zappos
Broderie Anglaise Babydoll Dress
Ganni
$580
see on saks fifth avenue
1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee High Boots
Dr. Martens
$240
see on dr. martens

A Vintage Dress, Socks & Mary Janes

Ms. Rodrigo loves a vintage treasure, and she’s been flexing her growing collection of ‘50s plaids, polka dots, and pink dresses this album cycle. Ever the queen of consistency, she goes all-in on the retro feel with knee-highs and a great vintage heel to boot. Keep the other accessories timeless (see: Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a simple black bag) and don’t be afraid to find a zany patterned frock.

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Instagram
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Vintage '50s Blue/Olive/Gold Dress
eBay
$54.99
see on ebay
Vintage Mica Rockabilly Dres
eBay
$68
see on ebay
COLLÉGIEN POINTELLE KNEE HIGH SOCK
Dôen
$32
see on dôen
Babette Mary Jane Pump
Stuart Weitzman
$495
see on stuart weitzman

A Vintage T-Shirt, Mini Skirt, Knee-High Boots & A Little Black Bag

Never one to miss the opportunity to flex her musical taste on us, Rodrigo loves a throwback T-shirt. (She has the street cred in the form of a Robert Smith collab to back it up.) Find a T-shirt that speaks to your musical tastes and leave the rest all-black — pair it with a grungy boot and offset it with a smooth black bag, or do that in reverse. The hero here, though, is the secondhand shirt.

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Vintage Sex Pistols T-Shirt
eBay
$74.99
see on ebay
Micro Mini Leather Skirt
Guizio
$188
Leather boots
Miu Miu
$2,800
see on miu miu
Elena Shoulder Bag
Reformation
$348
see on reformation

A Little Shirt, Low-Rise Jeans & Peep-Toe Pumps

She’s such a dress girl that when she pulls out a pair of jeans, you know it has to be the best vintage wash imaginable. Her preferred fit is straight-leg with a low-rise and medium wash, which plays well with a itty-bitty T-shirt and a vintage heel that shows off her pedicure.

Instagram/@livieshq
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
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Super Star Baby Graphic Tee
Etsy
$18.67
see on etsy
Isabel Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Slvrlake
$320
see on net-a-porter
Lidia Mule 105
Paris Texas
$745
see on paris texas
Cœur Royal metallic leather slingback sandals
Valentino Garavani
$1,190
see on mytheresa