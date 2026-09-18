Fashion
The Most Stylish Front-Row Stars At London Fashion Week SS27
Oh how we missed you, Myha’la.
After popping an Ambien and lying down in our (premium economy) seats, we are awake and ready for the second Fashion Month stop in London. Our wellies are packed, our Oyster cards are reupped, and we’re ready for a short-and-sweet four-day stint in the English capital. The names we know and love are back, like heavyweights Simone Rocha, Erdem, and of course, Burberry, plus names you might not know (yet) like Aaron Esh, Di Petsa, and Steve O. Smith. The biggest news of the week was McQueen coming back to its roots with an evening show on the 20th, and we know the girls will show up in droves to support designer Séan McGirr.
A few debuts of note: R&M Leathers put on its first runway show, A-Letter is also on the schedule for the first time, ditto Geordie Campbell (the latter two are on our list of emerging designers to watch this year). H&M also is bringing the heat with an immersive runway show that also promises to be packed to the rafters with stars. We’re keeping tabs on who is turning up where, and most importantly, what looks they’re turning. From Brits we love like Alexa Chung to front-row stars like Myha’la, London is delivering on the fashions on all fronts. Keep checking back for more off-the-runway style.