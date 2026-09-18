The Most Stylish Front-Row Stars At London Fashion Week SS27

After popping an Ambien and lying down in our (premium economy) seats, we are awake and ready for the second Fashion Month stop in London. Our wellies are packed, our Oyster cards are reupped, and we’re ready for a short-and-sweet four-day stint in the English capital. The names we know and love are back, like heavyweights Simone Rocha, Erdem, and of course, Burberry, plus names you might not know (yet) like Aaron Esh, Di Petsa, and Steve O. Smith. The biggest news of the week was McQueen coming back to its roots with an evening show on the 20th, and we know the girls will show up in droves to support designer Séan McGirr.

A few debuts of note: R&M Leathers put on its first runway show, A-Letter is also on the schedule for the first time, ditto Geordie Campbell (the latter two are on our list of emerging designers to watch this year). H&M also is bringing the heat with an immersive runway show that also promises to be packed to the rafters with stars. We’re keeping tabs on who is turning up where, and most importantly, what looks they’re turning. From Brits we love like Alexa Chung to front-row stars like Myha’la, London is delivering on the fashions on all fronts. Keep checking back for more off-the-runway style.

Hunter Doohan at Mithridate Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rhian Teasdale at R&M Leathers Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Myha’la at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Audrey Nuna at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Manu Ríos at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Kim Petras at H&M Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cruz Beckham at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Tems at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Rachel Chinouriri at H&M Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier at H&M Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ruby Lyn at H&M Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Izzi Allain at H&M Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sierra Rena at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Jackson White & Grace Van Patten at H&M Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rose Gray at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Kai Schreiber at H&M Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images