Chloé might be one of the most French labels in fashion — a look at the name alone tells you to expect feminine and froufrou designs — but its history is global. For Spring 2027, Chemena Kamali zoomed in on a pivotal moment for the fashion house in the ‘90s, when legendary Savile Row tailor Edward Sexton brought his British know-how to the typically Parisian label. And who better to front the resurgence of the soft, oh-so London-coded tailoring for today than Alexa Chung?

Kamali has weaved a narrative thread through Chloé’s past, present, and future since stepping into the creative director role in 2023. Her latest offering for Spring 2027 hones in on the ‘60s and ‘70s tailoring Sexton brought to the house some 30 years ago, but reimagined for today’s Chloé girl. Think: Mick Jagger-style soft suiting with high waists, flared hemlines, and tightly fit vests in cool grays, soft pastel blues, and classically Anglo-Saxon plaids.

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But the Chloé customer is never one thing; or at least, if she’s buying a wool pant, she will most likely pair it with a gauzy lace blouse. The lookbook photos capture Chung in the mood of contrasts, embodying a retro feel of the Swinging Sixties but with the touches that have made Kamali’s work feel so vital in 2026, like piles of chunky gold jewelry, demure shoes (we’re particularly taken with the peach-pink satin slippers), and of course, a Paddington bag for good measure. This season’s take sees a retro Chloé logo splashed across a tan midi suede version with black piping, which looks right at home with Chung’s menswear-inspired coat, striped cotton pants, and breezy cornflower blue top.

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It’s certainly too warm to think about outerwear, but a hero piece comes in the form of the faux-shearling coat Chung wears in the lookbook, styled just how she would wear it on the streets of Hackney with a great blue jean, small black shoulder bag, and oversized spectacles. Fear not, though: While the collection won’t be available to shop until Nov. 2026, we are taking a few styling cues away. Just looking at the fuzziness of the coats has us sweating, we’re keen to pair a lace-trim cami with our best wool trousers for a temperate summer day, maybe with flip flops, or maybe with our house slippers. The must-have Chloé-coded look for the season, though, is undone hair and the carefree attitude of a true Chloé girl like Chung, Apple Martin, or Bella Hadid.