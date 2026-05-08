Bella Hadid Is The Final Boss Of Chloé Girls

The streets of Los Angeles are not made for walking, they’re made for stomping from your black car to the door of the Chateau Marmont. Bella Hadid made the ten-step runway her own for an Orebella launch — and to make the case for a future Chloé campaign.

Orebella, Hadid’s essential-oil fragrance line, just turned two, and to celebrate the anniversary and the arrival of new body mists (that are, of course, shimmery), she hosted an event in Los Angeles dressed in head-to-toe Chloé. If butterflies could be people, surely they would metamorphose as this look. Hadid wore a lacy minidress with the largest sleeves we’ve seen in a minute, with a cap at the shoulder and billowing, lace-trimmed cuffs that flew in the wind perfectly. She accessorized with a mini Paddington bag, naturally, and heeled clogs. Her hair was curled to perfection and dotted with tiny white flowers, like she really did just transform from a butterfly in a field into the prettiest girl in West Hollywood.

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2026 is already a banner year for Hadid, who took some time off from stomping the runway and mogging for the camera due to medical issues. This year alone, she’s made her Prada catwalk and campaign debut, been the face of Revolve’s in-house line, Revolve Los Angeles, and appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia. Oh, and she also made her acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty, playing a ferocious model who takes something like the substance from the movie of the same name and goes bananas.

It’s clear Hadid has the face, body, and personality to sell virtually anything to us, including Prada Beauty Pocket Blushes, Saint Laurent hobo bags, and of course, her own essential-oil fragrances. Chloé is one brand she hasn’t walked for, and while she has previously worn pieces designed by creative director Chemena Kamali, this street-style moment feels like the most direct call to action for the Chloé team yet. Contracts and brand conflicts aside, Hadid is clearly a Chloé girl at heart and can’t help but remind us that Malibu is where she was born and raised.