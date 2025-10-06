Lexi Jayde Crossed Fashion Week Off Her Bucket List At Chloé

If the name Lexi Jayde isn’t familiar to you now, we’ll forgive you — and give you a chance to get acquainted with the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who will take over your Spotify playlists soon enough. Jayde is a spiritual sister to some of our favorites like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, writing from the heart for girls just like her — and the latter happened to be on her getting-ready playlist for one of her first-ever fashion shows. Jayde was in Paris for Chloé, which has yet again become synonymous with It girls across fashion, film, and yes, music. Caroline Polachek walked the show, and for Jayde, it was a full-circle moment of being a fashion fan to making friends with the girls sitting alongside her in the front row, including Grace Bowers and Natalia Bryant.

But before the front row, there is the whole other show, which is the makeup, hair, and dressing moment, which Jayde documented just for us. She also took us to the celebratory dinner post-show, where she schmoozed with the other attendees and caught the Eiffel Tower in its sparkling glory. Below, a peek into her first-ever Chloé day.

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “CHLOÉ DAY IS MY FAVORITE DAY!!”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “I was so excited about my Chloé look. My heart dropped when I saw it hanging at my fitting.”

Paul Delloz “My glam squad made me feel like a princess! Getting my hair and makeup done is one of my favorite things! My preshow playlist consisted of Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, and Taylor’s new album, duh.”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “Well of course I had to order room service. Butter pasta, chicken nuggets, and Coke always does the trick!”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “We did some shots before the show of course. This look on the stairs was so fun!”

Paul Delloz “The details on my Chloé dress… from everything to the lace on the bottom to the insane necklaces!!! Pinch me.”

Paul Delloz “It felt so romantic being in this gown in the city of love, Paris!!!”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “We passed the Eiffel Tower on the way to the show, this city is so special!”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “Sitting front-row was such a special experience. Everyone from the Chloé team was so kind and made me feel like a princess.”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “The Chloé Summer 2026 collection was so beautiful. I loved getting to see all the little details up close. These were some of my favorites from the show, I honestly couldn’t choose just one.”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “When I walked into the dinner, the Eiffel Tower was sparkling!”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde “The dinner after was so much fun. The table setup was absolutely everything!!”

Courtesy of Lexi Jayde

Courtesy Of Lexi Jayde “I felt so honored to be there with so many incredible people including the icon herself Chemena. And I made some new friendships :)”