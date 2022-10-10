Bella Hadid Wore A Sheer Lace Dress To Her 26th Birthday Party

This is not your average pizza party garb.

Bella Hadid attended a surprise 26th birthday party thrown in her honor in Brooklyn on Saturday night, wearing a sheer, black, lingerie-inspired midi dress topped with an oversized leather jacket, a pair of strappy thong heels and — wait for it — a purse embellished with the phrase “ciao, bella.” Ciao, Bella indeed!

The vintage-leaning look is what we’ve come to expect from the supermodel — in fact, she opted for a Tom Ford-era Gucci look from 1998 for her 25th birthday celebrations last year. But we can’t help but be impressed that Hadid is out and about and on her 2000s style A-game so soon after a whirlwind fashion month, where she walked in what felt like almost every single show of the season.

Dozens of birthday tributes poured in for the on Instagram Stories: Christine Quinn called her “the most beautiful person inside and out,” while Edward Enninful referred to her as “queen of the catwalk.”

Sister Gigi Hadid shared a tribute carousel on her page, where she gushed over her “sweetie pie supernova sister” in part by zooming in on a pair of Hoka water shoes (caked in mud from the Balenciaga runway show) that somehow feel chic when she’s wearing them. While the birthday girl brought the vintage-inspired clothes to the birthday celebrations, mom Yolanda provided the vintage photos, sharing a slew of baby photos on her story.

Happy birthday to our Libra queen. Check out the look below.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images