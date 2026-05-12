Chloé Makes Apple Martin Their Seaside Dream Girl

Summer is still a fever dream and hopeful ideal to reach towards this spring. If you weren’t in the mood to dream about European jaunts and long days spent on the beach, the latest Chloé campaign starring an angelic Apple Martin might do the trick.

Chloé’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, “Chloé à la Plage,” is “an ode to a surreal summer fantasy. It’s about that dreamlike state and the poetry of summer,” says creative director Chemena Kamali via press release. “Apple, with her radiance and timeless beauty, draws us into this feeling in the most natural way.” Martin’s unique beauty — spaced-out eyes, button nose, and oh-so covetable lips — takes center stage in the pictures shot by David Sims. She could easily be an extra in Addison Rae’s “Aquamarine” posing in front of a massive seashell in an eyelet-covered matching set; her tan, piece-y eyelashes, and uncomplicated hairstyle make her feel right at home in the one-pieces and easy floral-covered tops.

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The campaign is also a masterclass in accessorizing the French-girl way. Gold bangles and rings are the heroes of the jewelry, and for handbags, consider the circular woven raffia tote slung over Martin’s shoulder. And for shoes, there is really only one answer: the desirable, often sold-out jelly shoes with a slight heel and wrapped toe cover. Martin shows off the tan style, and the campaign also features the blue version which will no doubt end up in one of our summer-style roundups.

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Martin joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Claudia Schiffer as a Chloé girl. We also just sung the praises of Bella Hadid’s real-life Chloé campaign in the form of a street-style moment. For all the casual clothing we’ve been eyeing for what will be a busy summer, Chloé is making us stop and consider a little romance. You don’t need a trip booked or a vacation house confirmed to make the romance of this campaign come to life. Just close your eyes on the train platform and imagine the waves brushing your toes as you stomp in your jellies and let your hair blow in the wind. Shop the full collection in-store and online at chloe.com.