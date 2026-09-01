Your Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion-Month Primer Is Here

It feels like summer is never long enough, and after we blinked, partied in Los Angeles, the Hamptons, and Paris, the whirlwind, fashion-filled month of September is back. It’s not like we didn’t have runways to look at in June and July — couture and men’s weeks kept us busy — but the back-to-school feeling of Fashion Month is like nothing else. We are preparing for a busy four weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for the Spring/Summer 2027 season, and if you haven’t been keeping close tabs on the happenings in each city, we’re here to give you a bit of a post-OOO refresh. (This is as much for you as it is for us, too.)

The greatest modern-day shuffling of fashion’s top minds happened a few seasons ago, with over a dozen designers swapping seats at the heads of houses for an industry-wide reset. While their debut shows were a major tests, keeping up the momentum and establishing one’s self is the true challenge. The coming season will see who has what it takes to stick around, what’s working and what isn’t, and what fresh new talent will make headlines. In between veterans and newbies, there are a few important location changes to go over and vacancies worth pointing out. See our TL;DR fashion-month primer below.

New York

Conner Ives Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Magda Butrym Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This September in New York, the Europeans are coming to play. London-based Conner Ives is headed stateside, marking a homecoming for the American-born designer and his first time showing in New York, with a runway show on Sep. 12. After showing in Paris for several years, Polish designer Magda Butrym will also make her American runway debut on Sep. 13 timed to the opening of her Soho boutique.

Some more tidbits to look forward to in New York: Coach is turning 85 and is expected to throw a blowout runway show; Tommy Hilfiger returns to the schedule after a season off; and Diane von Furstenberg is opening the week under the new creative direction of Henry Zankov, who not only has worked for von Furstenberg in the past, but also has an eponymous label Zankov.

London

McQueen Autumn/Winter 2025 Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

London is the shortest and sweetest of the fashion-month quartet, but packs a creative punch like nowhere else. The buzziest headline of the season was the announcement in June 2026 that McQueen will be returning to its founder’s home city for the Spring/Summer 2027 season. As current designer Séan McGirr stated via press release, “London has always been at the heart of McQueen; there’s a uniquely visceral energy to the city that runs throughout the house’s history and continues to inspire everything we do today. Returning to London Fashion Week allows us to deeply engage with that spirit and the creative community that defines both London and this house.”

This development adds some weight to the schedule, which is bolstered by our usual British favorites like Simone Rocha, Erdem, and Mulberry, which will get a runway revitalization via Christopher Kane, the former beloved Burberry designer. Speaking of Burberry: As usual, it will close out the week.

Milan

Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Italians are the best at a lot of things — pasta, wine, romance — and fashion is as married to their identities as carbs. This season, like last, there will be no Versace show as designer Pieter Mulier (formerly of Alaïa) prepares his vision for the house. In other designer musical-chairs news, Moschino has chosen Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina, founders and former creative directors of Sunnei, as the successor of Adrian Appiolaza, who left after two and half years. Etro is currently without a creative director, with Marco de Vincenzo announcing his departure earlier this year.

The real test will be for designers like Meryll Rogge at Marni, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Fendi, and Demna at Gucci, who are all showing for the second time on the Milan ready-to-wear schedule in their new posts. Demna has undeniable momentum after his epic Times Square show, but time will tell how these new visions will land with customers and the front-row stars.

Paris

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026 Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If New York, London, and Milan are all mad dashes, Paris is a marathon. The “week” has extended to be ten days, with new names and heavyweights all set to close out the month. Courrèges has a new designer in Drew Henry, as well as Carven with Kai Nesselrath; both men will make their debuts for the historic maisons this October. Some more vacancies of note: Alaïa is currently without a creative director after Mulier’s departure for Versace; and as of today, Aug. 31, Ib Kamara has left Off-White after a four-year collaboration. (After hopping back and forth between Paris and New York fashion weeks, the brand is not scheduled to show this season.) Finally, after more flipping and flopping between the closing spot, Louis Vuitton will wrap up the entire month on Oct. 6. See you on the runways and at the parties, les amis!