Sarah Jessica Parker & Sophie Thatcher Are The Fendi Baguette Muses Of 2026

What do Sarah Jessica Parker and Addison Rae have in common? Besides being in love with New York and having an ineffable joie de vivre, they’re now both part of the same Fendi Baguette campaign — Parker with her signature blonde hair, and Rae with her song “Fame is a Gun.” This is not a Pride Month fever dream.

Almost 30 years after the very first Baguette bag was introduced, the silhouette has never been more relevant, and who better to front the latest campaign than Parker, who made the Baguette the preeminent It Bag immediately after its release with Carrie Bradshaw’s style on Sex and the City. Her now-famous line from the episode where a man tries to steal her bag off of her — “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette” — is the tagline for the latest campaign, which features styles from the Fall/Winter 2026 runway.

Courtesy of Fendi

Parker, alongside her sequined red-and-white zebra-print Baguette, is joined by a cast of Fendi characters that speaks not only to the multigenerational allure of the bag, but the current moment. Actress and It Girl alum Sophie Thatcher makes her Fendi campaign debut, alongside eternal beauty muse Jessica Alba, Iris Law, and Emma D’Arcy. If the diverse faces weren’t enough to draw you in, consider the variety in the Baguettes they’re slinging in the campaign. Alba’s sequined black Baguette is ideal for the lowkey party girl; ditto D’Arcy’s plain black leather style. For a touch of bohemian in your accessories rotation, look to Thatcher’s intricately embroidered style or Law’s sequined-and-stitched maximalist treasure.

Jessica Alba Bibi Borthwick Sophie Thatcher Bibi Borthwick Emma D’Arcy Bibi Borthwick Iris Law Bibi Borthwick 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Under the creative direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Baguette has returned to its original shape: slightly more East-West, and with the same style code as its originator, 26424. While the campaign will make waves now, you’ll have to wait until July 17 to shop the range on fendi.com and in Fendi stores worldwide.