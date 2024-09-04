Jessica Alba Thinks Pop Music Is Better Now Than In 2003

Jessica Alba wants to make one thing very clear: She’s a cool mom, despite what her daughters Honor and Haven might say. After speaking with her on the phone, I can corroborate this claim, one that her new, very fashion-y, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott shot campaign for Movado further backs up.

Joining Julianne Moore, Ludacris, Christian McCaffrey, and Tyrese Halliburton as faces of the timepiece brand, the entrepreneur taps back into her hip-hop roots with a video set to Ludacris’ “Stand Up,” in which Alba can be seen wearing the label’s Museum Classic pieces. (Fun fact: Alba and the rapper have known each other for a while, she tells NYLON.) In a quiet moment between preparation for a packed fall schedule, Alba talks to NYLON about her fall outfit ideas, her pregaming playlist, and reprising her titular role in Honey.

“Stand Up” came out the same year as Honey. Would you consider doing another dancing role?

Amazing! That’s so funny. I don’t think anything’s out of the question. I think it has to be the right thing.

What else is on your fall playlist this year?

I used to be a music connoisseur, but now I get a lot from my kids. I used to make all my own playlists, and now I let Spotify make them, although my daughter tells me it's all about Apple Music. I’m like, “Girl, I can’t keep switching.” “Rest” by Michael Kiwanuka has a great playlist on Spotify. Another one is “Doses and Mimosas” radio, because fall is a bit more low-key and vibe-y. But if I’m going to a workout or rallying to go out with the girls and have a good time, it’s “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny or “Mamiii” by Becky G and Karol G. That’s my hype music.

If tequila is involved, then that’s the vibe.

It’s always involved. I also started listening to books on Spotify, and I have Audible as well.

What have you been listening to on audiobook?

I’m listening to Radical Acceptance [by Tara Brach]. It’s really hitting home. For podcasts, my friend Adam Grant has a Ted podcast called ReThinking. All his podcasts are great; he’s an organizational psychologist. What Now? With Trevor Noah is also really good. They both have super interesting conversations with a range of people, and they swim in the deep end. Noah processes out loud, and it’s fascinating to hear someone think like that.

Besides “Mamiii,” what else is on your pregaming playlist?

Well, Ice Spice, because you can’t take the girl too far from where she comes from. I love the girls who are doing all the things. I like Tyla’s “Water”; that’s a classic. I’m liking Sabrina Carpenter. I’m liking pop music now. In 2003, I wasn’t listening to pop music.

Sabrina’s amazing; she’s got those little innuendos in there and sometimes more than innuendos.

Just pretty direct, like Billie Eilish’s song with Charli XCX. The pop girls aren’t doing undercover innuendos anymore. They’re coming right out with it.

What watch will you be wearing this fall from the campaign?

The Museum Classic. It’s a modern version of the original from the ’40s, and it has no numbers. You can wear it with anything, and it’s chic. I like to stack my watch with bracelets anyway, so it feels like a piece of jewelry.

The second season of your show Honest Renovations just came out. Whose house would you love to renovate next, and why?

I redid my parents’ house, and the video’s going to drop on YouTube soon. That was a dream project, and it felt like such a blessing. They thought I was just going to help them update the house to sell it, and then I was like, “No, I’m going to buy it for you.” It took two years. My hair is a main character in that renovation video: It’s short, it’s long, it’s dark, it’s blond, it’s everything. It’s funny to see the cuts; there are so many hair looks.

Now that we’re shifting into fall, what fashion trends are you trying out? Do you have a go-to outfit formula?

Oversized denim, a platform shoe, an oversized blazer, and either a cozy boyfriend sweater or a tank or a turtleneck, just depending on the weather. In California, you can go with a boxy T-shirt all season and a heavier weight to your oversized blazer. That’s been my jam.

I saw a picture of your daughters wearing some of your older dresses to a premiere, which was so adorable. Is there anything else you want to pass on to them or that they want from your closet?

They don’t care that much. I have to convince them my clothes are cool enough for them to wear. Honor does steal my sweaters and my T-shirts, which is annoying, and Haven steals my socks. Outside of that, they think I dress like a mom, which is really rude. Anytime I suggest something, they’re like, “Really? I’m not a mom.” I’m like, “Oh, my God, that’s so aggressive.”

The archived ones are fun because they don’t see them; I have them vacuum-sealed in my closet. Those two that I pulled out are timeless and will always be in style. This premiere was a special occasion and I was like, “Why should we buy something they’re going to wear once when they can wear something I had before?” It is cool to see them in my stuff, because I remember what I was thinking when I was wearing them.