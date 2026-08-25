Gucci’s Primavera Campaign Is Sexy, Intimate & A-List Packed

What do Tom Brady, Rico Nasty, and Sophia Lamar have in common? Before today, the answer was probably nothing. But now, alongside a superstar cast including Shawn Mendes, Jin of BTS, Ningning of aespa, Kate Moss, and Alex Consani, they are all Gucci campaign stars.

Demna’s Gucci has been slick, sexy, fast, furious, larger than life, and as Demna is wont to do, strikingly honest about the current moment’s beauty and fashion standards. Ever the sociologist, he’s taken stabs at the AI-ification of faces, the sex factor that still drives the industry, and even shut down Times Square in the ultimate cultural panopticon moment. So it might come as a surprise, or at least a left turn, that his Primavera campaign for the Fall/Winter 2026 runway is all about the art of connection and love. Ten striking individuals posed for Michal Chelbin, invoking classic Renaissance angles, colors, and textures, yet with the oh-so modern tight jersey tops, leather jackets, and sequined party dresses Demna dreamed up for the season.

Alex Consani Michal Chelbin EsDeeKid Michal Chelbin Jin Michal Chelbin Shawn Mendes Michal Chelbin 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

It’s a fitting accompaniment to the Primavera show from February, where Mendes watched as Consani and other models and faces of the moment showed off the casual-yet-singular vision Demna has for Gucci in 2026, set inside a museum-like space with marble busts everywhere. It was opulent yet the casting and clothing welcomed many walks of life, whether a goth Gabbriette, a svelte EmRata, or a determinedly sexy Moss.

Ningning Michal Chelbin Tom Brady Michal Chelbin Xiao Zhan Michal Chelbin Rico Nasty Michal Chelbin 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Speaking of Moss, you might be wondering where her picture is. She didn’t pose for the camera in a still life, but rather had a starring role in the campaign’s video, which is the pièce de résistance of the launch. Directed by legendary music-video visionary Johan Renck — past work includes Madonna’s “Hung Up” and “Love At First Sight” by Kylie Minogue — Moss lip-syncs to Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” for a room of strangers. At first, the vibe is tense: Everybody exchanges stares and Moss is still settling into her performance. But as she sings and the song crescendoes, that classic line “Oh I, don’t wanna fall in love” has the opposite effect, and the attendees start to pair off and connect.

It calls back to Renck’s video for “Pass This On” by The Knife, which also has a moodily lit, wood-paneled room and a gorgeous blonde lip-syncing for an awkward crowd, but to see it as a fashion campaign? It’s a bold statement about what Demna actually craves. While we know he loves a spectacle — again, the man took over Times Square — it’s clear he believes we need those IRL moments, preferably wearing gold lamé pants or a sparkly micro-mini dress. It’s also a testament to the muse, not only Moss specifically but the undeniably best-in-class vision he has for everybody to enter his world. Come one, come all, and buy some Horsebit heels while you’re at it.

The Gucci Primavera collection is now available on gucci.com.