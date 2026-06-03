Amelia Gray & Anok Yai Lead The Charge For Gucci's Wet, Hot Summer

From Milan to Cannes to New York, Gucci is proving its global dominance with each new show and campaign. The latest stop on their world tour? Monte Carlo, just in time for the languorous, sweaty days of Euro Summer.

Demna might be the most prolific designer in fashion, successfully overseeing the rehaul of Gucci’s aesthetic with two runway shows (one in Times Square, no less), a ‘90s-coded lookbook, a Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn-directed short film, and now, with the Summer collection, a striking campaign shot on the water in Monaco. Amelia Gray and Anok Yai make their return as Demna’s muses to show off the scantily clad clothing — but make no mistake about it, the heroes of the campaign are the handbags.

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Demna has hit the sweet spot of capitalizing on the nostalgia for Gucci’s past designs while bringing (relatively) affordable styles to the market, inviting both the die-hard stans and casual fans into the conversation. There’s the Jackie, of course, but also styles like the Gossip small shoulder bag and the Madison, which offer elongated takes on the shoulder bag for under $2,000. The Flora print, originally custom-made for Princess Grace of Monaco, makes a bold statement across hero styles and adds the right pop of color to any clubbing ‘fit you have in mind for that Ibiza trip.

For the boys, it’s all about the muscle T-shirt and tight jeans this summer. Other hero items of clothing include matching separates — in lightweight cotton poplin for the guys and rich silks for the ladies — and stunning dresses, like the one model Angelina Kendall wears in the fever dream of a video campaign. The video sees a ragtag bunch of models — some wearing the smoky cat-eye popularized by the brand on their Fall/Winter 2026 runway — swimming, drinking, diving, smoking, lounging; it’s the fever dream of any great villa party brought to life for a sweet 85 seconds.

Courtesy of Gucci

So whether you already have your eyes on a vintage Gucci piece from a secondhand website or you find yourself on a European island with a craving for a nighttime handbag, the world of Gucci awaits with open arms just in time for the vacations of your dreams. The jet-set pack can rest easy knowing an edit of the Summer collection will also be available at resort-friendly locations like Ibiza, Capri, Mykonos, Formentera, and Cannes. Even if you’re not setting sail for anywhere past your local bodega this summer, worry not: The collection is now available to shop on gucci.com and in Gucci boutiques worldwide.