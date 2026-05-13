Every Look We Love From The 2026 Cannes Film Festival

The arrival of True Spring brings about several important milestones: a good closet clean-out, the kickoff of the song of the summer debate, and the Cannes Film Festival. It’s high spring, but also somehow the unofficial start to Euro Summer, and the stars are descending on the South of France for ten days of endless films, glasses of champagne, and turning looks. Having one outfit for the red carpet is no longer enough. Stars are papped from the minute their plane taxies, so expect to see not only the custom couture that lands on the legendary staircase, but all manner of looks from the airport, crosswalks, and photocalls throughout the week.

A few films and stars of note include Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson; Jordan Firstman’s Club Kid with Cara Delevingne; and Her Private Hell, a horror flick with NYLON It Girls past and present Havana Rose Liu and Sophie Thatcher. We’ll be tracking everyone’s every fashion move, so be sure to check back throughout the festival.

Demi Moore Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Jacquemus

Maika Monroe Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images In Chloé

True Whitaker Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Loewe

Demi Moore Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Jacquemus and Chopard jewelry

Mary Beth Barone Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alaïa

Maika Monroe Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Ashi Studio

Theodora and Oklou Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Oklou in Ann Demeulemeester

Hannah Einbinder Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alaïa

Gillian Anderson Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu

Isabelle Huppert Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images In Gucci