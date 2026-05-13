Fashion
Every Look We Love From The 2026 Cannes Film Festival
From the red carpet to the Nice airport and everywhere in between.
The arrival of True Spring brings about several important milestones: a good closet clean-out, the kickoff of the song of the summer debate, and the Cannes Film Festival. It’s high spring, but also somehow the unofficial start to Euro Summer, and the stars are descending on the South of France for ten days of endless films, glasses of champagne, and turning looks. Having one outfit for the red carpet is no longer enough. Stars are papped from the minute their plane taxies, so expect to see not only the custom couture that lands on the legendary staircase, but all manner of looks from the airport, crosswalks, and photocalls throughout the week.
A few films and stars of note include Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson; Jordan Firstman’s Club Kid with Cara Delevingne; and Her Private Hell, a horror flick with NYLON It Girls past and present Havana Rose Liu and Sophie Thatcher. We’ll be tracking everyone’s every fashion move, so be sure to check back throughout the festival.
Demi Moore
In Jacquemus
Maika Monroe
In Chloé
True Whitaker
In custom Loewe
Demi Moore
In custom Jacquemus and Chopard jewelry
Mary Beth Barone
In Alaïa
Maika Monroe
In Ashi Studio
Theodora and Oklou
Oklou in Ann Demeulemeester
Hannah Einbinder
In Alaïa
Gillian Anderson
In Miu Miu
Isabelle Huppert
In Gucci
Diego Calva
In Ferragamo