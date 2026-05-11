A Look Back At Bella Hadid’s Very Best Cannes Film Festival Looks

There are some things that just make sense: Kacey Musgraves and country music, Charli xcx and piles of cigarettes, and Bella Hadid and Cannes. The supermodel, essential-oil-fragrance CEO, and face of a generation attended her very first Cannes Film Festival a decade ago, quickly becoming a favorite on the legendary red-carpet staircase outside the esteemed film festival. The South of France has become Hadid’s playground since then, attending almost every year and showing out on the biggest stage for designers and actors alike. Ahead of the 2026 edition of the festival which Hadid will naturally be the focus of, we’ve rounded up our favorite looks of hers from the last decade.

From her very first year, Hadid showed she was willing to take sartorial risks and catch eyes. That now-famous red dress from 2016 with a slit up to you-know-where made headlines; from there, she continued her relationship-building with luxury houses like Dior, Bvlgari, and Chopard. In 2021, she rewrote the rules and wore a Schiaparelli “lung” dress that similarly drew lots of noise. She started dipping into designer archives, wearing vintage Gianni Versace, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier, reimagining what it means to show up at the largest film festival in the world. Throughout it all, her ineffable joie de vivre, singular beauty, and commitment to being a fierce advocate for Palestine make her presence on Cannes’ croisette essential. See what looks both off and on the red carpet have a permanent place in our minds below.

2016 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Baby Bella (who was 19 years old here) made her Cannes debut in this Roberto Cavalli gold dress with a daring neckline and classic supermodel-girl glam; it was a safe option for her first-ever time on the staircase.

2016 Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images You definitely remember this making the rounds on the Internet when it first dropped. Right after making her debut, she proved she would be a style star to watch in this Alexandre Vauthier dress that relied on pure faith, lots of double-sided tape, and her generational figure.

2017 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is the most classically Old Hollywood look she’s served, with just the right amount of va-va-voom from the plunging neckline and leg slit on this Alexandre Vauthier couture dress.

2017 Ki Price/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Dior quilted dress with itty-bitty straps is pretty demure for Hadid, but the healthy dose of Bvlgari on her neck and wrist make this red-carpet ready.

2017 Gisela Schober/WireImage/Getty Images The wrap-around sandals were all the rage during this fashion era, and her fun-loving party look with a handkerchief top and, of course, leg slit were ideal for a late-night moment.

2017 Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Full glam, supermodel-ready dress, and those heels again. This is classic 2010s glam, and few people besides Hadid could make it look so effortless.

2018 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Another demure taupe dress, this time from Dior, with more flashy Bvlgari Serpenti pieces. One of her safer looks (read: No leg slit).

2018 Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images This was the first time Hadid dipped into the archives for a red-carpet moment; this Elie Saab is from 20017, and brings back her side-boob affair with class.

2018 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Remove the iPhones and digital cameras from this picture and Hadid could be a megawatt actress from the ‘40s. This Dior dress screams vintage in the best way, ditto her swooping bang and high bun.

2019 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images The lady loves Dior, and she paired a satin skirt and stretch top with a delectably tonal Dior Saddle bag and an itty-bitty watch.

2019 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The Dior reign continues, with another face-snatching bun and miles of delicate tulle.

2019 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The leg-baring queen couldn’t help herself, and treated fans to this Roberto Cavalli moment that got its time in the sun thanks to a little wind and Hadid’s second-to-none posing.

2021 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This is my personal favorite of hers and marked a new fashion era for Hadid. This Jean Paul Gaultier gown is a custom rework of a style from Spring/Summer 2002 originally worn by Naomi Campbell, and delivers on the sex appeal Hadid is known for while still looking unbelievably elegant. Everything is dialed in here (hair, makeup, jewelry) and this was a turnaround year for her.

2021 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This dress broke the Internet when she stepped out. What else can we say that hasn’t been said about this Schiaparelli trompe-l’œil lung dress?

2021 Broadimage/Shutterstock A Chopard lady through and through, taking on the night in a minidress custom-made by Lanvin.

2022 Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images 2022 marked a new relationship for Hadid with superstar stylist Law Roach. They leaned heavily into the vintage craze for her packed scheduled, starting with this dramatic and gorgeous Gianni Versace Spring 1987 gown. The toned-down styling was smart because what else do you need besides the architecture of this dress and Hadid’s figure?

2022 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images More Versace, this time from Spring 2001, with a nipple-grazing neckline and hip cutouts not meant for the faint of heart.

2022 Lionel Hahn/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another personal favorite of mine (her black and white looks really are winners), this vintage Chanel is part milkmaid, part ‘80s John Hughes movie realness, and refreshingly bold for Hadid.

2022 Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The queen of Cannes is spotted from truly every angle when she’s in the South of France, and she’s wearing — you guessed it — more vintage Versace for a moment in the sun.

2022 Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images To end her archival race around the film festival, she pulled out the holy grail. This Tom Ford for Gucci dress is everything a Cannes dress isn’t, and that’s why it works so well here. It hugs her in all the right places, yet feels casual and effortless.

2024 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images After taking a year off, Hadid stormed back into Cannes with a purpose: Show off her accessorizing game. This lowkey arrival look is hot, thanks in part to her pointed-toe shoes, earrings, and simple bag.

2024 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Another viral moment of pure beauty from Hadid, who declared tan the color of the year and freed her nipple one last time on the red carpet before the committee made dress-code changes. This custom Saint Laurent might be the best she’s ever looked; her glow from within is undeniable, as is her body.

2024 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images A real Hollywood star, and with just one TV role under her belt. She continued her vintage Versace streak with this shimmering mermaid moment.

2024 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images An off-duty moment with a Jacquemus dress and bag that hadn’t even hit the runway yet? All in a day’s work for the busiest woman in fashion.

2024 Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images This dress not only had the cutest photo op of the whole festival, it was especially meaningful for the Palestinian to show off a kaffiyeh dress designed by Michael & Hushi.

2024 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images This criss-cross satin Gucci moment shows Hadid’s continued love affair with a deep-V neckline and the tan-color moment she set in motion with her hosiery-inspired Saint Laurent.