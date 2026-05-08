Soundcheck
Charli xcx Trades The Dance Floor For Nerve Damage
Blame the head-banging.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Rock Music” by Charli xcx
Just as the prophecy foretold (aka me on It List), Charli all but confirms on this track that the dance floor is dead to her. She’s still banging her head and making out with her friends, only now she’s soundtracking her night-out tales with punchy guitars and ear splitting drums. It’s a great introduction for what’s to come.
“Happy Now” by Lykke Li
In 2003, Michelle Branch dared to ask “Are you happy now?” In 2026, Lykke Li is still searching for the answer.
“Linknb” by Kelela
Another incredible idea from Kelela, though we need to do something about the singles-less-than-two-minutes-long industrial complex.
“Eastside Girls” by MUNA
This song has all my favorite things: ‘80s synths, a “We Didn’t Start The Fire”-esque bridge, and a music video cameo from Hannah Einbinder and Kate Berlant.
“Therapy At The Club” by FLO
This one is for all the girls we’ve met in the line for the bathroom drunk-crying about their sh*tty boyfriends. Those are our sisters for real.
“Big Dog” by The Last Dinner Party
Like Charli said, we’re making rock music now.
“Game On” by Little Simz ft. JT
JT has been handing out verses like they’re free recently, each one better than the last. This week’s generational lyric: “Life be hard but my ass be assing.”
“Jeep” by Kim Petras
Kim Petras doing country-folk-pop was not on our 2026 bingo cards, but this song really works. The acoustic guitars actually suit Petras’ voice quite nicely, even when she pulls out the autotune on the chorus.
“How To Forget” by Deb Never
Will be thinking about the lyric “if it isn’t working, guess we’re both unemployed” for a while.
“2 Step” by Diva Smith
I, too, have the kind of head that’ll make me think that it won’t work out in the end, but if Diva Smith can still find happiness through it all, then so can I.
“Cn I See U” by Uncle Waffles, Royal Musiq, and DJ Lag ft. BXKS and Barbie SZN
Though we recommend listening to this project front to back, this track is not to be missed this summer.