Your 2026 album release calendar just got a little longer, thanks to FLO.

On May 6, the three-piece girl group announced that their highly anticipated sophomore album, Therapy At The Club, arrives on July 24. “We’re incredibly proud to finally share Therapy at the Club, our sophomore album with the world,” said FLO in a statement. “It’s a body of work that feels super personal to us, it’s been a labour of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it’s like therapy. I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that's the vibe!”

“We’ve been very hands on with the writing and creation of this project alongside our very special collaborators, and that's made it even more meaningful to us,” the Brits continued. “This album represents where we are right now — honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything. We really hope you love it!”

The announcement comes following the release of their latest single, “Leak It,” and if the LP is anything like the track, expect the record to be packed with acrobatic vocal runs, nostalgic R&B beats, and the sweetest harmonies your ears will hear all year. And don’t forget the lump-in-your-throat storytelling — this is therapy, after all.

Therapy At The Club is available for pre-save on Spotify.