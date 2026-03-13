Soundcheck
Kacey Musgraves Is In A Horny Crisis
911, it’s an emergency.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 12 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Dry Spell” by Kacey Musgraves
They say to write what you know, and right now, it seems like all Kacey Musgraves knows is “horny.” We hate to delight in her misfortune, but if Musgraves’ dry spell means even more great music is on the way, we can only hope she’ll consider taking up celibacy for the cause.
“Blow My Mind” by Robyn
I saw Robyn perform this song at her New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn Paramount earlier this year, and I’ve been waiting for it to drop ever since. She opts for a somewhat robotic vocal delivery on this one (even going so far as to distort her voice with heavy autotune), yet she’s humanized by the immeasurable amounts of love she has for her son that burns inside her.
“All I Did Was Dream Of You” by beabadoobee ft. The Marías
Two NYLON It Girls coming together to maximize their joint slay? We love to see it. Beabadoobee and María Zardoya are a match made in vocal-heaven, though we could’ve never predicted we’d hear the bedroom pop singer wail over a full band in this lifetime. 10s across the board.
“The Visitor” by Sienna Spiro
Another Friday, another out-of-the-park ballad from Sienna Spiro. What else is new?
“ThunderWave” by Thundercat ft. Willow
Thundercat and Willow are in such perfect harmony on this track that you can’t help but wonder why they haven’t worked together sooner. Lusciously dreamy, it’s clear these two speak the same musical language. We can only hope to be fluent one day.
“Knife In The Heart” by Lykke Li
This life is a knife in the heart, indeed. At least we have Lykke Li’s music to dance to.
“When I Wake Up” by The Pretty Reckless
If you’re not letting out an exasperated “f*ck” when you wake up, did you really go out last night? This is exactly what a wild night out is supposed to feel like: exhilarating, raucous, and disorienting.
“Strong” by Momo Boyd
The little yodel she does on the chorus scratches my brain in the best way. The Momo Boyd takeover is imminent — don’t say I didn’t warn you.
“Subcon” by Kim Gordon
Someone get me a car so I can experience this song the way it was intended: through a sh*tty, overblown speaker while speeding down I-95. I never want Kim Gordon to stop making trap music.
“Breathe” by Malcolm Todd
Steve Lacy was in the room with Malcolm Todd when he made this song, at least spiritually. Don’t be surprised if you hear this song all over your TikTok FYP this summer.
“595” by Violet Grohl
No surprises here, this genuinely rocks. The melody is eerily reminiscent of Nirvana, and I don’t just say that because of who her dad is. But don’t get it twisted: this is no homage. This is Violet Grohl stepping into her own.
“I Do, I Do” by Dua Saleh
A beautiful, romantic, enchanting, and spiritual listening experience all in one. Nobody is doing it like Dua Saleh.