Gabbriette’s Lips & Cardi B’s Hips, Or The Week In Party Photos

There is nothing quite like the feeling of watching your work day end and the rest of your evening begin in August. Late-afternoon drinks turn into all-night affairs, and the city of your choice is truly your oyster, especially when armed with the right outfit. In Los Angeles and New York, the party set was game to dress up in the name of jeans, lipsticks, and a striking new book of poetry. Our favorite one-two punch of a summer trend — long shorts and short-short dresses — was on display on both coasts, and you’ll have to keep scrolling to see who wore what where.

MAC Shines In Black & White

The occasion? MAC’s Lustreglass collection of shiny, hydrating lip tints and lipsticks. The unofficial dress code? Black, white, and sexy. MAC girls like JT and Gabbriette delivered on the moisturized lips and skimpy little black dresses for the Los Angeles party, which saw friends of the brand dance, get down, and even wear some see-through latex (shoutout Ashtin Earle).

Gabbriette BFA/Jason Sean Weiss Ashtin Earle Cobrasnake JT Cobrasnake Nicola Formichetti, Gabbriette Cobrasnake 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Old Navy Goes Honky Tonk

The wild, wild west found its way to the Lower East Side in New York this week with the help of Old Navy. Their cowboy-inspired campaign features Cardi B alongside other influential faces, who turned out to do some square dancing, tequila shots, and gamely pose for photos in the name of great jeans.

Cardi B Sansho Scott/BFA.com Kate Mara, Zac Posen Sansho Scott/BFA.com Avantika, Mary Beth Barone Sansho Scott/BFA.com Amrit Tietz Sansho Scott/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

A Blue Afternoon With Georgia McCann

The Next Gen NYC star will never let you know her next move. The young multihyphenate can now add published author to her résumé with her new collection of poems, Blue Afternoon. Friends of McCann and fellow reality-television stars piled into the social club Moss New York for an evening of readings, gabbing, and lots of wine.