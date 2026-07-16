Not Quite Ready For Skinny Jeans? Hailey Bieber & Gap Have You Covered

It’s the point in summer where staying sweat-free is no longer on the table: It’s about finding the right clothes to get you through both heat waves and subway rides. While denim might feel like the last thing you’ll want to wear in humid temperatures, it can serve as a canvas for itty-bitty crop tops and flip flops alike. The designers we love are meeting the moment with collaborations and collections that lean into current trends (thanks, Mrs. Bieber), while also looking ahead to when stepping outside doesn’t mean immediately damp underarms. Keep reading to see what we’re saving, scrolling, and shopping this week.

GU Is Boundless

Uniqlo’s sister brand made a smart decision to enlist former Marni designer Francesco Risso as their creative director, and his first collection for Fall/Winter 2026 is a little bit of something for everyone. Categorized into six distinct personalities (minimal, classic, utility, playful, sports, and cozy), the range has enough to keep you trying new outfit equations well until the end of winter. Shop the collection when it drops on July 24 at gu.com and in GU stores.

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Hailey Bieber Knows Good Jeans

A denim collaboration with an A-lister might be a regular occurrence in 2026, but few ladies have the selling power that Bieber does. Her street-style looks complete with what are often vintage pairs of jeans clearly served as inspiration for her affordably priced range of Gap jeans (succinctly called The Hailey Jean), which come in two styles — ‘90s Low Rise Loose and Extra Baggy. She’s not ready for skinny jeans, and if you aren’t either, shop her two silhouettes on Jul. 16 at 12 p.m. ET on gap.com.

Mario Sorrenti

The Extra Baggy in Dark Wash Courtesy of Gap The Low Rise Loose in Light Wasah Courtesy of Gap 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Levi’s Heads To The Farm

Sky High Farm Goods is the fashion-forward sector of Sky High Farm dedicated to giving back to their food equity work through great clothes. Their latest collaboration (past linkups include The North Face, Nike, and Balenciaga) is with the blue-jean experts at Levi’s. The eight-piece collection is ready for a day in the field as much as it is a day on the streets of Manhattan, and the cheeky campaign shows you don’t have to pick between the two. Shop the collection on July 25 here.

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Your Next Go-To Shoulder Bag Is Here

Polène’s buttery leather makes for the most deliciously lived-in bags, and their latest silhouette, the Shuldo, comes pre-slouched in several striking colors. We’re adding the burgundy and chocolate brown to our wishlists, and at $880, it’s a sensible, minimal, three-digit-price-tag option to add to your work-bag rotation. Shop the whole range here.

Courtesy of Polène

The MOP Foundation Celebrates David Sims

Zara’s Marta Ortega Pérez created the MOP Foundation to honor fashion and photography in her native northern Spain; they have put on exhibitions celebrating Steven Meisel and Paolo Reversi. The next photographer to get his time in the spotlight is David Sims, who has changed the face of fashion photography with his intimate, boundless work. The Hamster Becomes The Problem shows Sims’ humanity and uncanny ability to sell both product and intrigue; the exhibit opens at A Coruña’s MOP Center on Nov. 21.