Heat Wave? NYLON Members Prefer Hot Pilates

One can argue that summer doesn’t officially start in New York until you’ve hit the Hamptons. As NYLON headed Out East for its annual residency at The Surf Lodge, members were invited to pregame the party circuit with a wellness oasis at Barlume Beach Montauk. The all-new waterfront hotel and restaurant feels like a European beach club on the East Coast — with a coveted DJ lineup and buzzing bar scene to match.

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On July 3, members met after sunrise for a full wellness reset, starting with a members-only mat Pilates class with FuzeHouse. The female-founded studio led its signature sculpt method waterside, no infrared required (the perks of a heat wave are few, but this was one of them). Members including Bruna Petrillo, Krista Williams, Kayleigh Christina, Natasha Parker, and more wellness enthusiasts were dressed in summer sets from Splits59 and treated to a post-sweat breakfast bar by Barlume. Each guest got back on Montauk Highway with a NYLON Membership gift bag full of wellness and beauty essentials to keep the weekend going: limited-edition NYLON Membership claw clips by RPZL, Cymbiotika supplements, Masa chips, and complimentary sessions at Cleavage Clinic for the cherry on top.

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You know how it goes — wellness first, chicken tender towers second. Let summer *officially* begin.