Hailey Bieber’s Mango Campaign Has Summer Styling Tips Galore

The panic of what to buy for summer is slowly setting in as celebrities post from their Mediterranean outposts in various swimsuits and little party dresses (we’re looking at you, Dua Lipa) and hit the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Fear not, as we have several convincing options coming out this week to consider. Hailey Bieber is on a campaign hot streak, and this time, it’s with the affordably priced and trend-conscious folks at Mango. Elsewhere, we have activewear, eyewear, and footwear options on lock for your consideration, so go forth and happy shopping.

What Can’t Mrs. Bieber Do?

She’s back in front of the camera to add to her campaign list for 2026: Alaïa, Saint Laurent, and now Mango. The Spanish high-street powerhouse outfitted Bieber in their “Craft Your Own Story” campaign, featuring easy summer dresses, light cotton jackets paired with tanks and micro-shorts, and lots of ascots. More summer-styling tips include a classic black rectangle shade with gold hoop earrings (a no-brainer) and menswear-inspired shirts paired with girly bags. Shop the offering in full here.

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Nike Heads To The Moon

It feels like you can’t go one minute both on the streets and on one’s feed without seeing the new Nike Moon Shoe, which hits nicely on the low-rise sneaker trend while offering a fresh perspective. Building off the success of their Jacquemus collab on the same silhouette, the brand re-released three archival colors, including this navy blue seen on Alysa Liu. At $105 a pair, if you’re into the style, why not get multiple colors to test drive this summer? Shop the range here.

Courtesy of Nike

Loewe Craft Prize Announces A Winner

Loewe creative directors Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez headed to Singapore for the final exhibition of the 2026 Craft Prize, crowning Jongjin Park from South Korea as this year’s winner. His work Strata of Illusion (2025) relied on thousands of layers of paper covered in a thin porcelain slip that looks like a chair in collapse.

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Alo Is Having A Euro Summer

Dua Lipa had her bachelorette party in Ibiza last weekend and kicked off Euro Summer with gusto. Just in time for Cannes, Alo is opening an outpost in the city, in addition to a storefront in St. Tropez. There is also a wellness takeover at the Hôtel Martinez pier for the duration of the film festival, should you find yourself in need of some oceanfront yoga after your long-haul flight.

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Our Favorite Sunglasses Brand Is Also Summer-Ready

Stylist, photographer, and creative force Thistle Brown is introducing two new styles for Summer 2026 at his namesake label, Thistles. The celeb-adored Atlas is here, but the new silhouettes The Suede (slightly tilted rectangular shades) and The Lex (a sleek, sporty take on the bug-eye trend) are both worth a spot on your accessories wishlist. Shop the whole summer range here.