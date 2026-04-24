Victoria Beckham’s Gap Launch Was A Family Affair

Forget the life of a showgirl: The life of a party girl is a story we’d eagerly listen to for a true springtime energy boost. (Yes, we know Brat exists.) The spring gala-and-party season is reaching its fever pitch, with the inevitable conclusion that is the Met Gala in a few weeks’ time. But before then, it was cozy candlelit cocktails, masked balls, and fish-and-chip-heavy store openings for us. See the best party pictures of the week, below.

Victoria Beckham & Gap Go Below Street Level

The best parties happen a few stairs down — like our Halloween party last year — at the subterrenean People’s, a member’s-club-art-gallery-cocktail-bar that played host to Posh, David, the kids, and a whole coterie of both industry heavyweights and models of the moment. Paige DeSorbo made a convincing case for buying the pedal pushers from Beckham’s Gap collaboration (which is live now), and the bespoke caviar tray service felt true to what a Beckham party always entails: glamour.

David & Victoria Beckham Hippolyte Petit for Gap x Victoria Beckham Paige DeSorbo Hippolyte Petit for Gap x Victoria Beckham Rebecca Dayan, Gray Sorrenti Hippolyte Petit for Gap x Victoria Beckham Alioune Badara-Fall, Patti Wilson Hippolyte Petit for Gap x Victoria Beckham 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Welcome To Los Angeles, Damson Madder

The beloved British brand behind some of our favorite rain coats and lacy silk shorts opened their pop-up space in LA with a little help from some A-list friends. Lily Allen was in the building, plus Iris Law, Barbie Ferreira, and Vivian Wilson, who all took in the latest High Summer collection while nibbling on ice creams and the most English meal of all, fish and chips.

Lily Allen Courtesy of Damson Madder Vivian Wilson Courtesy of Damson Madder Iris Law, Emma Hill, Barbie Ferreira Courtesy of Damson Madder Tarina Tarantino, Chloe and Olivia Campos-Tarantino Courtesy of Damson Madder 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Save Venice Turns Up The Fun

A Friday night in New York without a gala feels like a missed opportunity. The team at Save Venice threw their annual Un Ballo in Maschera, with the theme “Celestial Serenissima.” Guests took the “night under a starry sky” theme and ran with it; Oscar de la Renta was sponsor, so friends of the brand like Becca Bloom turned up in their designs. Elsewhere, the dress code was unofficially “high glamour at midnight,” which explains Kate Mara’s moody gothic look. There was no better place than The Plaza to raise money for Venice’s sake ($1.4 million to be exact) and twirl amongst the impeccably adorned room (and fellow gala attendees).