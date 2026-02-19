You Can Own Posh Spice’s Hervé Léger Dress Now

The wild whims of the fashion industry pull us back with nostalgia and propel us forward with fresh faces and, yes, new clothes. Fresh off the heels of New York Fashion Week, we have enough news to keep us tided over until London Fashion Week that both digs into the past and rejects it entirely. Throwbacks and references are all fun and games, but we’re hopeful for the pieces and people making waves in their own ways, too. Keep reading to see the best tidbits of fashion from across the world this week.

The Fashion-Ambassador World Spins Madly On

When the great game of musical chairs meant a dozen or so debuts from new creative directors last season, we tried (and failed, it’s OK!) to pinpoint what stars would follow their favorite designers and who would go their own way. Now that the collections have walked and stars have worn pieces from the runways, the real stamps of approval and alliances are coming out: campaigns.

First up is Balenciaga, showing their first campaign under Pierpaolo Piccioli’s reign. They announced Winona Ryder and Harris Dickinson as ambassadors, and also made Hudson Williams and Havana Rose Liu “friends of the brand” — an important distinction that requires less commitment and more opportunity to play around with public appearances, other campaigns, and the like.

Winona Ryder David Sims Harris Dickinson David Sims Hudson Williams David Sims Havana Rose Liu David Sims 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

McQueen stepped up to the plate with a trio of some of our favorite faces in culture — Caroline Polachek, Amy Thomas of Amyl and the Sniffers, and Alex Consani. The slightly witchy, ass-crack-revealing photos make us want to not only test-run some Jenny Humphrey-level eyeliner, but snag some of the bumster-leaning denim.

Amy Thomas Harley Weir Caroline Polachek Harley Weir Caroline Polachek Harley Weir Alex Consani Harley Weir 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Loewe’s first campaign with Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez at the helm leans into their sporty, seductive vision for the Spanish fashion house, and they tapped Talia Ryder and True Whitaker to join their ranks. It’s young, fun, and feels like a sauna met a runway and birthed some excellent open-faced bags and textured denim (it’s actually leather).

Talia Ryder Talia Chetrit True Whitaker Talia Chetrit Talia Chetrit Talia Chetrit 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Finally, in a move I didn’t see coming, Dua Lipa signed a Bvlgari contract, marking her first-ever jewelry ambassadorship and proving her fashion prowess knows no limits.

Courtesy of Bvlgari

Hervé Léger Turns 40

The immediate nip and tuck that comes in the form of a Hervé Léger bandage dress has enchanted pretty much every style star we know and love, from Rihanna to Victoria Beckham and, most recently, Kendall Jenner and Tate McRae. Under the watchful eye of new creative director Michelle Ochs, the brand is releasing Icons Reborn, a fresh update to the club classic that leans into the Great Slimming of clothes we’ve been calling out. Yes, the classic gray-purple Posh dress is there, plus separates and some great maxi dresses that feel fresh and ready for your next Instagram dump.

Will Cherry Will Cherry 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Lisa Puts On Her Designer Hat

Her collection for Kith is black, white, and sparkly all over, with mini-dresses ready for the club and separates that will play well with blue jeans and leather pants alike. We’re after the wallet-friendly backless white mini (pictured here) and the witchy, lacy black separates. Shop the collection on kith.com on Friday, Feb. 20.

Courtesy of Kith Courtesy of Kith 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Reformation Gives Boys The Boot

The runaway success of the campy fever dream that is All’s Fair saw Kim Kardashian channeling the lawyer she wants to be — not-so loosely inspired by her IRL divorce attorney, Laura Wasser. Wasser fronts Reformation’s Divorce Collection campaign, featuring a cutesy Britney Spears homage in the form of a “DUMP HIM” sweatshirt. It’s not all tongue in cheek, though; proceeds from the sweatshirt sale all go to the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. (It’s sold out at the time of publication.)

Zoey Grossman for Reformation Zoey Grossman for Reformation 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Amelia Gray’s Blues Are Back

The supermodel with an eye for street-style-ready denim had such success with her first Frame collaboration that she’s back for more. The Gray style (low-rise, flared leg) is now available in four different colors.