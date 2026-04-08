You can sum up life on the road with one phrase: Hurry up and wait. Henry Redcliffe is used to it by now. The London-based photographer has traveled the world capturing acts like Caroline Polachek, Kelly Lee Owens, and, most famously, Charli XCX: Eagle-eyed fans could spot his flurry of red curly hair running around at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center to get the shot on both the Sweat and Brat tours. Now, he’s joining Lily Allen as she brings her group-chat-exploding album West End Girl to fans across the United Kingdom, and soon, the United States.

In 2026, it’s no longer enough to have local photographers pop up at your shows and capture the vibe; a dedicated, traveling photographer is the standard for getting the shots that will populate your favorite diva’s morning-after Instagram dump. But the job, Redcliffe explains, is about more than just making content — it’s about capturing the tone of the show and translating it for everyone, both lucky ticketholders and far-away fans included. “Lily gives so much raw emotion during the performance, so the main aim is to capture that,” he says.

The show itself might be the easiest part of his day: “That’s when it kind of goes into autopilot, Redcliffe says. “After a few shows, I find it quite easy to remember what happens where and when in regards to moments worth capturing.” So what does he do with the rest of his time? In the spirit of NYLON’s On Tour series, where we document the rushes and lulls of backstage life, we flipped the script and asked Redcliffe to give us his own road diary. He snapped a few pictures of the team’s day exploring Cardiff, Wales, and gave us a rundown of his deadlines (he usually turns an edit back within an hour of a show ending), his less-is-more approach (“You don’t want to spend every waking second sticking a camera in someone’s face”), and his tricks for fending off boredom (card games help “people to actually be social with each other and not just fall into doom scrolling mode”). See what else he, Allen, and the team get up to in a day below.

Henry Redcliffe

11:10 a.m.

“Started the day checking out Cardiff Market.”

Henry Redcliffe

11:30 a.m.

“Wandered into Kelly’s, the coolest local record shop. They had such a great varied selection (no shade to Stranger Things).”

Henry Redcliffe

11:30 a.m.

“Pierogis with the team. Breakfast of champions.”

Henry Redcliffe

12:30 p.m.

“Obligatory lunchtime round of Monopoly Deal. Tour life wouldn’t be the same without it. Keeps the team off their phones and at each other’s throats…”

Henry Redcliffe

2 p.m.

“We were blessed with perfect weather and decided to take the long way to the venue. Extremely grateful to be out in the spring sunshine and not cooped up underground backstage!”

Henry Redcliffe

4 p.m.

“Soundcheck, Wales edition. We do one before every show, and it’s my chance to familiarize myself with the venue and map out my movements during the show.”

Henry Redcliffe

4:30 p.m.

“Preshow merch haul with Lily clocking in for a quick shift as manager!”

Henry Redcliffe

5:30 p.m.

“More Monopoly Deal before the show.”

Henry Redcliffe

7 p.m.

“Glam usually starts a couple of hours before showtime. This gives me time to get my kit together and get some fun mirror shots.”

Henry Redcliffe

8:15 p.m.

“Just as glam is wrapping up, I like to run down to shoot The Dallas Minor Trio — the amazing cello trio who opens the show. They’re exceptional at getting the crowd ready, playing instrumental renditions of Lily’s discography in a sort of elevated karaoke with everyone singing along.”

Henry Redcliffe

8:55 p.m.

“Walking to stage, listening to The Femcels on full blast.”

Henry Redcliffe

8:59 p.m.

“Final checks before Lily walks on!”

Henry Redcliffe

9 p.m.

“West End Girl! I find myself getting stuck in loads of crazy positions during these shows. I ended up crawling on the floor just below the audience here to get this wide shot.”

Henry Redcliffe

9:03 p.m.

“The iconic phone call. Because the show is essentially a theatrical performance, it’s the same every night. That rigidity has been a fun challenge to play around and discover new angles at every venue.”

Henry Redcliffe

9:20 p.m.

“During ‘Relapse,’ I had this idea to bring the shutter speed down really low to convey the disconnected chaos of her feelings.”

Henry Redcliffe

9:22 p.m.

“After the last shot, I sprinted around to the side of the stage to try and capture this moment. It’s quite a dark, raw part of the show, and Lily doesn’t always cry, so I was super stoked to finally capture it.”

Henry Redcliffe

9:30 p.m.

“One of my favorite moments during the show. During ‘4ChanStan,’ Lily wraps herself in a sheet of receipts.”

Henry Redcliffe

9:52 p.m.

“Lily taking her final bow of the show. After grabbing the shot, I run straight back to the dressing room to edit. Usually, I can have everything sorted and sent out in an hour!”

Henry Redcliffe

11:30 p.m.

“The team packing up to go home (back to the bus) to do it all again tomorrow. Having an incredible touring family makes life on the road so much easier. Love these guys.”