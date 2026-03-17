Charli xcx Is Your Lollapalooza 2026 Headliner

As we say goodbye to one season (awards), we say hello to another: festival. Purists will say festival season doesn’t kick off until Coachella weekend one, but we here at NYLON start pulling out our tiniest shorts and least-practical bra tops as soon as our favorite lineups drop. And now that the Lollapalooza lineup is finally here, we’re one step closer to our festival fantasies becoming a reality.

After days of cryptic teasers, the Chicago-based festival dropped its full lineup on March 17. The first name you’ll see on the poster is Charli xcx — an unexpected choice considering fans thought she was soft-launching her retirement from music earlier this year, but we’re not complaining. Also headlining the four-day festival are Tate McRae and Lorde, with acts like Olivia Dean, John Summit, Jennie, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The xx taking second-billing.

With over 100 artists booked from July 30 to Aug. 2, the lineup is both a music-lovers dream and worst nightmare. How does one have time to see Zara Larsson, Sombr, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Muna, Geese, Wet Leg, Blood Orange, Suki Waterhouse, Audrey Hobert, JADE, Little Simz, Adéla, and Sienna Spiro all in one weekend? We’ve officially entered crisis mode and it’s not even April.

As if we didn’t already have our work cut out for us, you can also expect to find team NYLON front row for Jae Stephens, horsegiirL, Oklou, Wolf Alice, Slayyyter, CMAT, Not For Radio, INJI, Bella Kay, Water From Your Eyes, Jackie Hollander, Julia Wolf, Ninajirachi, Amber Mark, and Justine Skye.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 17. For presale access, sign up now at the Lollapalooza website.