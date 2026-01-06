Lorde To Return To The Gov Ball Stage For The First Time In Nine Years

We’re not even a week into the new year and we’re already drowning in music news: Olivia Rodrigo has been teasing a comeback, Robyn is expected to announce a new album at any moment, and now, the Gov Ball lineup has just been announced.

Starting off strong, the first name you’ll see on the lineup is Lorde, who, believe it or not, will be making her Gov Ball headlining debut after last appearing at the festival in 2017. The “Royals” singer is set to headline on Friday, June 5 alongside Baby Keem, with acts like KATSEYE, The Dare, Audrey Hobert, 2Hollis, King Princess, The Beths, and Absolutely filling up the rest of the day.

On Saturday, fans can catch Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Ravyn Lenae, Del Water Gap, Jane Remover, and Spacey Jane before closing out the night with a headlining set from Kali Uchis or Stray Kids. But Sunday might have the most stacked lineup of them all, with acts like Japanese Breakfast, Dominic Fike, Geese, Clipse, Rachel Chinouriri, Slayyyter, Hemlocke Springs, and Hannah Jadagu all taking the stage before the final headliners of the weekend: A$AP Rocky and Jennie.

Courtesy of Gov Ball

Other artists you can catch throughout the weekend include Mariah The Scientist, Major Lazer, Holly Humberstone, Lexa Gates, and Pierce The Veil.

Presale tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 8. Sign up at the Gov Ball website for your presale passcode.