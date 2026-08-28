Partying with Alex Consani & Pandora During The Lunar Eclipse

Beaches across America and islands across Europe are packed, which means cities are a little more vacant — but don’t mistake a slow week for a boring one. More often than not, late-August parties are the most riotous. The end-of-summer, back-to-school feeling lends itself well to everyone letting their hair down and having fun. We have dispatches from a Hollywood rooftop, the grounds of the US Open, and a book launch that turned into a dance party. Keep scrolling for a hit of heavy-flash dopamine.

Pandora Throws A House Party At A Hotel

Our summer of Pandora rages on, this time in an unusually not-so-sunny Los Angeles where the stars aligned for a party celebrating its Talisman collection under the Sturgeon Moon. The Hollywood Roosevelt’s rooftop and accompanying enclaves were transformed into a roulette room, study, tarot-reading lounge, jewelry bar, and conversation pit dripping in zodiac pendants and deliciously curated drinks and snacks. Campaign star and woman-about-town Alex Consani was a game host in a whisper of a blush dress, alongside some of NYLON’s faves like True Whitaker, Dove Cameron, Charlotte Lawrence, Salem Mitchell, and many, many more. Right after a viewing of the lunar eclipse, Griff took to the carpet-covered stage for a stripped-back performance that set the mood for the month to come.

Alex Consani BFA, Jojo Korsh Dove Cameron BFA, Jojo Korsh True Whitaker BFA, Jojo Korsh Griff BFA, Jojo Korsh 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

LALO Toasts To Tennis

Another rooftop, this time in New York, was the place for a pre-US Open party hosted by LALO Tequila. Tennis stars Zizou Bergs and Amanda Anisimova wore their best tennis whites to join LALO cofounder Lalo González for espresso martinis (con tequila, claro) and a chill Monday dinner before the tournament officially kicks off.

Mary Holland Nader Sansho Scott / BFA Zizou Bergs, Amanda Anisimova Sansho Scott / BFA Cole Sprouse, Lalo Gonzalez Sansho Scott / BFA Gus Kenworthy, Jake Pates, Andrew Rigbey Sansho Scott / BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Serena Loves A Serve

On Aug. 25, Serena Williams returned to the US Open for a game of mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. Yes, the pair were (sadly) eliminated in the quarterfinals, but anyone who saw her on the grounds of Arthur Ashe stadium will tell you she was all smiles as surprised the winners of her “Second Serve Tickets” initiative, a first-of-its-kind activation with Heineken 0.0 that allowed fans a chance to unlock VIP access to this year’s tournament, with a round of refreshments. — Jillian Giandurco, culture writer

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Jack Harlow & Surf Lodge Are A Match Made In Heaven

The rapper with (probably) the softest hair in the game was part of Surf Lodge’s concert series for the summer, and on Aug. 23 he shut down the back porch with the help of some friends like Zack Bia and Tinx. As ever all summer long at Surf Lodge, the Popeyes was endless and the hours disappeared as the sun set behind the pond.

Jack Harlow David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock Zack Bia David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock Tinx David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ivy Getty, Kyra Kennedy David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Pierce Abernathy & Friends Do A Cookbook Launch Party, The Brooklyn Way

If you’re hosting an event at Public Records, that usually means one thing: You want your guests to dance. Abernathy brought his closest crew to the famous dance hall in honor of his new cookbook, Every Leaf, Every Stem, and they all enjoyed some vintage Dom Pérignon plus an obviously gorgeous spread of food with produced sourced by Farm to People. After the bubbly started flowing, the girls and gays couldn’t help but to bust a move.