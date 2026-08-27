Which Fall/Winter 2026 Campaign Speaks To Your Fashion Mood?

Our inboxes are flooded with invites, the OOOs are slowly being turned off, and the glow of summer is slowly wearing off, which can all only mean one thing: Fashion Week is upon us. We’re planning outfits and party schedules, but before we dive deep into what’s next in fashion, the campaigns for Fall/Winter 2026 are rolling out. We have about one million (just kidding, only a baker’s dozen) new campaigns for your personal, plus an excellent new Pandora drop and a name you’ll soon see everywhere in both the music and fashion worlds. Keep scrolling for your weekly “what did I miss?” news report.

Get To Know Flowerovlove

The 21-year-old British singer caught my eye at last Fashion Month, and now she’s proving her fashion chops even further with fall content shot with Coachtopia. She spent the day in New York shooting with the brand behind our favorite reworked, recycled, and yes, still super cute bags, and we have the exclusive BTS pictures to prove it. Remember her name before she blows up.

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Pandora Shoots For The Stars

Fresh off ots incredibly cute Wonders collection, the jewelry brand behind our covetable stack just launched a refresh to its Talisman collection which honors the classic zodiac signs. Mix and match your Big Three placements with additional talismans like the rose, a sun and moon, or the ever-wise owl. Cancer-Leo cusp Alex Consani makes her Pandora campaign debut with a healthy dose of the collection on her neck and wrists, which is now available on pandora.net.

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A Moment For Jack Innanen’s New York Style

The Canadian heartthrob whose character on Adults was so beloved that he had to come back for Season 2 is in New York to promote said television show, and dare we say no guy has looked better the entire month of August? One of our inaugural Fly Guys put his money where his mouth is with perfectly executed looks from designers like Loewe and Ferragamo and emerging names such as Jeanerica and 6397. The jeans are loose, the jackets are crisp, the sunglasses are sensational, and the Saint Laurent he wore at the premiere? No notes.

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Asic’s Fancy (Chicken) Feet

Gohar World is the brainchild of Laila & Nadia Gohar, who have elevated everyday dining into a surrealist, luxurious experience (you’ve surely seen their baguette holders and wine-bottle aprons). Their whimsy translates well to a ballet-flat-sneaker collaboration with Asics, as they reimagine its GEL-DS TRAINER™SP with chicken foot and potato charms. Set a reminder for Sep. 1 to shop on gohar.world.

Hugo Yu

Nécessaire Gets Its First Ambassador

The body wash we know and love from Nécessaire, with its easy-to-dispense top and unbeatable scent, is the star of the brand’s first talent-led campaign featuring Louisa Jacobson, who takes a relaxing, contemplative shower that we know smells like The Body Wash Eucalyptus.

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Courting Goes East

It’s US Open season, which means the tennis-themed collections are pouring in. Our personal pick? Courting’s collaboration with It girl Nini Mólnar, who brought her fashion savvy to the latest drop, Courting East, that features classic tennis dresses, more sporty casual separates, and some of her signature pom-pom pieces from her label NINI. Shop the collection on Aug. 28 here.

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It’s Campaign Season (Again)!

The Fall/Winter 2026 collections are trickling into storefronts worldwide, and while we’ve got a few ideas about what you should invest in this season, it doesn’t hurt to consult the official campaign imagery to see if anything sparks your swipe-now-regret-later desires.

Starting off strong with Loewe, where newly minted creative directors Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez’ second collection full of neon hues, fuzzy finishes, and yes, more weird shoes gets its due shine on house ambassador Julia Garner, plus a motley crew including Lil Yachty and Théodore Pellerin.

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Miss Possessive Tate McRae shows off her dancerly body (that arch though!) in Calvin Klein’s denim of the moment, including the perennial favorite ‘90s Straight Jean and the High Rise Loose Jean in that classic Calvin indigo you know and love.

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7 For All Mankind’s Y2K-issance has finally resulted in an accompanying campaign, which stars New York legend and a gal who knows a thing or two about how relevant skinny jeans were (and are about to be): Chloë Sevigny. Highlights include the dress of the season seen on Charli xcx already — the Cinch Hem mini in “Icevine” color way — and gray ankle-tight denim.

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Proenza Schouler’s first campaign under the purview of Rachel Scott shows off her mature yet still streamlined vision for the brand, and features our favorite dress from the collection with fringed hems and a blue-and-maroon pattern worth investing in.

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Over in Los Angeles, Amiri hosted an after-hours, classically LA party for their campaign, which features favorites like The Hellp, Bella Podoras, and Avan Jogia smoking and lounging in the season’s best sequined plaid shirts, brocade blazers, and excellent graphic T-shirts.

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Across the pond in London, JW Anderson tapped Dree Hemingway and her boyfriend Nick Delli Santi to flaunt the latest twisted denim from the band. Oversized, dark denim and workwear-inspired jackets are on the menu, in addition to overwhelming levels of relationship goals.

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Meanwhile in Paris, another creative-director renaissance at Zadig & Voltaire sees Dan Sablon re-injecting the brand with its unabashedly sexy, party-forward DNA, and who better to show off a sparkly minidress than Lila Moss?

Courtesy of Zadig&Voltaire

Celine is the name on everyone’s lips (at least, in my fashion group chats) with Michael Rider bringing a preppy whimsy to the label that has seen shoes, bags, and ready-to-wear fly off the shelves. The Hiver 2026 collection is hitting stores, and with it comes a cutesy campaign showing just how billowing the silk scarves are.

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Balenciaga’s latest features striking, sculptural leather from the mind of Pierpaolo Piccioli and gets its shine on the equally as striking Anok Yai. No filter here, just the best skin in the world and sumptuous red leather.

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More Parisian news comes from the house of Givenchy, where Sarah Burton continues to develop a visual language rooted in strong leathers (sensing a theme yet?), decadent jewelry, and even stronger faces, including Kaia Gerber, who wears barely a stitch of makeup (another theme!) to pose gamely for Juergen Teller on the Croatian seaside.

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Haider Ackermann’s dead-on sex-indebted Tom Ford collection for the season was one of our favorites for its no-nonsense wardrobe basics that titillated and made us reconsider what sensuality can be across all ages. The striking campaign features the timeless Liu Wen and the one shirt I’m dying for this season: A classic striped blue button-down with a contrasting black-and-white cheetah collar. It’s sexy and it knows it.

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And Hemingway is back! She took to the streets on a particularly sunny day in the 1e arrondissement to show off Gerard Darel’s latest collection, which has a military-inspired jacket with our names on it. We’re also into the shoulder bag, which has the right amount of hardware to stand out and catch eyes.