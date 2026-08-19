Connor Storrie & His Million-Dollar Curls Are Saint Laurent Campaign Stars

Heated Rivalry Season 2 is currently in production, and while we wait to see the fruits of the cast’s labor on the show that brought back heartthrobs, we can bask in the glow of another production: Saint Laurent’s Fall 2026 campaign starring on-screen hockey player and real-life sex icon, Connor Storrie.

The campaign celebrates the men’s runway collection that showed in Jan. 2026, and Storrie is right at home in the sharp ‘80s-leaning power suiting and casually layered everyday looks featuring a cornucopia of scarves, exaggerated shirt cuffs, excellent leather pieces, and knits. Talia Chetrit shot the man with the best hair in the biz in a sparse, minimal apartment, where he gently rocked out to the late ‘80s hit “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” by Milli Vanilli. The hero accessory for the men this season is the brand’s wraparound sunglasses, which lend a slightly freaky feel to the proceedings in the best way possible.

Talia Chetrit Talia Chetrit Talia Chetrit Talia Chetrit 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Storrie’s campaign costars include superstar Rosé, a longtime friend of Saint Laurent, and supermodel Liu Wen, who make posing in the Fall 2026 collection (not to be mistaken with the women’s Winter 2026 runway collection) look easy. Highlights for the ladies include richly colored tweed jackets, easy patterned silk skirts, chain belts, and yes, the freaky see-through PVC pumps that helped ring in the freakiest footwear year on record.

Talia Chetrit Talia Chetrit 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This marks Storrie’s first high-fashion campaign and continues his relationship with Saint Laurent, who whisked him to their Fall 2026 men’s runway show in January to see the very clothes he ended up modeling in this campaign. He’s worn Anthony Vaccarello’s designs to the Golden Globes, the Met Gala, and most recently to sit next to Madonna and Charli xcx at the Summer 2027 men’s runway show. Take all this in and add in his first Emmy nom for his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, and you’ve got the dream year for an actor who lived in relative obscurity less than 12 months ago.

Shop the Saint Laurent Fall 2026 men’s and women’s collections now on ysl.com.