5 Accessory Trends To Try Before The End Of Summer 2026

It’s a wonderful time to be an accessory hoarder. We’re experiencing levels of shoe freakiness that only the most hardcore footwear fans could dream of, sunglasses are bigger than ever, and the style pack has confirmed Summer 2026 is the summer of a hero accessory. Throughout the season, clothes have been relatively simple — think: babydoll dresses, low-rise jeans, boat-neck long-sleeve shirts — so the bags, shoes, and other bits and bobs have been the place where the girls have let their freak flag fly.

Even though fashion loves to look forward and fall-wardrobe previews are rolling in, don’t rush too much: Remember summer ends on Sep. 21 (or when Zara Larsson says so). If you haven’t played with layering belts or throwing on a bandana before you leave the house, now’s your chance. Take some inspiration from the runways and the unofficial runways of the streets as we define the five most salient accessory trends of the summer. Whether you’ve been about that stiletto life or you’re in the market for an oversized handbag, find the right ingredient for your end-of-summer outfit recipes below.

The Beaded Necklace

The Michael Rider Celine effect is in full force, and with his first menswear show in June, he proved that not only are skinny jeans about to be a great idea, but accessorizing like a madcap grandma is back. He offered up lots of baubles, the most convincing of which is the beaded necklace. The maximalist unicorns at Copenhagen Fashion Week agreed, and put the beads to the test. It automatically lends a handicraft charm to a simple outfit or gives a polish to an already out-there look.

Celine Été Men’s 2026/27 Courtesy of Celine Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moritz Scholz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

The Bandana

A simple baseball cap won’t do this summer. The girls have swapped their decorative Yankees hats for the grandma-leaning bandana, which looks excellent as a matching piece à la Daisy Edgar-Jones or in a classic paisley-patterned vintage red, as seen on Amelia Gray in Paris. The key is to complement it with a great pair of sunglasses for the full girl-on-the-go look.

Chanel Cruise 2026/27 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa Getty Images Amelia Gray Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones Instagram/@daisyedgarjones 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Big-Ass Bag

We called this one out earlier in the year, and even last year, the girls were feeling the gargantuan tote. This summer is no different, and Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel seems to have something to do with it. Just look at Charli xcx’s extra-large Chanel tote, adorned with personal charms, or Dua Lipa’s raffia airport schlepper. You can play up the wow factor or choose something a bit more sleek to blend in, but rest assured you’ll be able to carry your entire mini pharmacy on your next trip — especially if you’re headed into the wilderness at one of our favorite Western glamping spots like the ULUM Moab. It has all the glamour of the Hyatt properties you know and love in the city, but at the foot of one of our favorite national parks — just don’t bring your tote on your morning hike.

EgonLab Spring/Summer 2027 Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Backgrid Backgrid Backgrid 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Power Pump

Is this year the death knoll for the casual sneaker? Between ballet flats, loafers, and the hybrid shoes defying categories, the simple activewear shoe was generally nowhere to be seen this summer. Even during casual moments, the girls leaned into glamour with a pointed-toe shoe. Pair it with a sexy skirt à la Adéla or keep things relaxed, yet still dressy, with a jeans and T-shirt moment.

Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Charli xcx Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Adéla Backgrid Dua Lipa XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Big Belt

We thought we reached peak belt last summer, but turns out, we were just getting started. The wonderfully Y2K Marc Jacobs maximalist belts on his runway earlier in the summer gave way to the layering we saw at music festivals on both attendees and headliners like Lorde, plus the rare Rihanna stage appearance was made more trend-centric with the help of several Saint Laurent chain-and-leather belts. Stacking is key here if you don’t go all-in on one big belt, so choose wisely.