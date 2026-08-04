The rise and fall of denim shapes can explain fashion history like no other timeline, and in 2026 it seems we’ve landed on a puddling, wide-leg silhouette. There are variants like the divisive barrel cut and fit-and-flare styles, but the general consensus is that oversize is best. However, fashion wouldn’t be the roller coaster of trends it is without a switch up as soon as things feel solid, and on the Spring 2027 menswear runways, there was a sharp left turn back to the calf-clinging skinny jeans we swore we left behind in 2012. Skinny is most definitely on its way back.

The first proverbial hammer dropped at the Prada menswear show in Milan in June 2026, where co-designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons showed exclusively skinny cropped pants in teal and yellow leather, sheer nylon, and white denim. The duo had been leading up to this natural conclusion with their recent men’s runways, where pants became increasingly shrink-wrapped until resembling the trusty aughts Hot Topic pair you couldn’t peel off without assistance. To be sure, Prada was never about floor-swishing denim, but the stricture of its trousers hasn’t been this tight in some time. Following that show, the fashion set hopped over to Paris, where Dior, Saint Laurent, and Celine confirmed Prada’s statement and set us off on a high-fashion course toward a much slimmer pant shape.

Prada Spring/Summer 2027 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Prada Spring/Summer 2027 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Dior Men Spring/Summer 2027 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Dior Men Spring/Summer 2027 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Celine Men’s Printemps/Été 2027 Courtesy of Celine Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

If you’re in an emo band or make it to Warped Tour annually, you might be scratching your head about the thesis of this article, because for some rockers and alt guys, the style has never been passé. In the world of high fashion and runways, however, the story is a bit more complicated. Before designing for Prada, Simons led his eponymous menswear label and had a love-hate relationship with slim jeans; his affinity for the style rose around the same time the incredibly influential (and then relatively unknown) Hedi Slimane took over at Dior Homme in 2000. Slimane had no official design training, but his unparalleled eye and world-class world-building made his runways an instant success. It set the tone for a very skinny aughts phase, with Karl Lagerfeld famously losing 92 pounds to fit into Slimane’s designs. He brought his love for sleazy indie rockers to the major fashion stage, mixing Kurt Cobain grunge with a Rive Droite elegance that still inspires designers to this day.

This was all happening right around the time sad boys like Pete Wentz and Brandon Urie were setting the punk-rock style agenda with spray-on denim and loose-fitting graphic T-shirts — an outfit that still holds weight in the music universe. Though skinny jeans are still de rigueur for bands with an alt tilt, in the aughts, it was unavoidable. Think bands like Fall Out Boy and The Strokes (the latter of whom were closely tied to Slimane) in ball-clenching denim, most often in classic dark indigo and black washes, with the occasional pop of neon. What once seemed too feminine or too punk was suddenly mainstream.

The Strokes in 2006 MJ Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy in 2006 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Dior Homme Spring 2007 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Dior Homme Autumn/Winter 2003/4 PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The style held strong into the early 2010s, with labels like J Brand, American Apparel, Joe’s Jeans, and Rag & Bone making it rain with infinite iterations of skinny jeans. The classic millennial look of the time was indebted not only to the pop-rockers of the past, but also to the rise of Tumblrcore outfits with V-neck T-shirts, Converse, and yes, skinny denim. All good things must come to an end, and toward the end of the 2010s, designers like Virgil Abloh of Off-White and Louis Vuitton, Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God, and Martine Rose showed more straight-leg, then eventually wide-leg denim for men, with inspiration stemming from ’80s punks to American prep. Add the COVID-19 pandemic forcing everyone inside and making comfort a priority, and we steadily charted a path away from skinny jeans toward wider-leg styles now everywhere.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2019 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Martine Rose Spring/Summer 2018 Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images Willy Chavarria Spring/Summer 2022 Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2021 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

So how did we get back to slim? One unavoidable answer is the body politics of the 2020s, which we could describe as the GLP-1 era of fashion. Everywhere you look, your favorite stars have injected and preened themselves to unattainably high standards in the name of thinness, and the runways are starting to reflect this desire for skinny at all costs. While body positivity on women’s runways is spoken about at length, men have largely been left out of the conversation until recently. But when the average model at a Prada show appears impossibly thin, it’s irresponsible to ignore the tide shift toward a rail-thin body type — and the fashion that is following suit. There are always those with the natural build of a runway model (Sombr’s lanky pop-rock style comes to mind), but for those without the blessing of great genetics, it can feel a bit limiting when considering what a luxury shopping spree might entail.

As ever, there is hope for those with thick thighs and an unstoppable behind. At Michael Rider’s epic Celine show — his first mens-only offering — there were not only slim trousers, but roomy balloon pants, simple wide-leg slacks, and the ideal pair of straight-leg jeans that were decidedly not skinny. They recall the excellent evergreen Levi’s 501 fit that is universally flattering on any body type, and provide different options for those not firmly sold on the return of the skinny style. A key takeaway from the men’s runways, especially Rider’s seminal show, is that a wardrobe built on personal taste will always win the day. If that feels like skinny jeans for you, think twice before tossing out that old pair of Ksubi or Cheap Monday skinny black jeans; the trend is surging back in earnest, and you might just find yourself inclined to dip your toe — and denim-encased ankle — back in.