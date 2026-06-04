Hunter Schafer Just Wore The Unreleased Prada Boots On Everyone’s Wishlist

It’s getting hot, and the fashion is getting hotter, too. The first weekend of June is a summer kickoff for team NYLON — those of us not at Gov Ball are at Primavera Sound — and we’ve rounded up the best fashion launches to help you meet the moment. There are sequin bodysuits, cozy sweats for longhaul flights, and a pair of boots not yet available yet worth lusting over anyways. Keep reading for your weekly dose of wishlist-building inspiration.

Madhappy Goes To Malibu With Free City & The Carlson Sisters

You know the Free City logo from seeing moms walk out of Soulcycle in their sweatpants (looking at you, Lisa Rinna), and you know Madhappy from the Instagrams of those moms’ daughters. The two are back for their sophomore collection full of pieces ideal for jumping out of the car and popping into Malibu Country Mart, which it seems like Devon Lee and Sydney Carlson did for the campaign. Oh, and to top it all off, the girls made two Wildflower cases for the collab. Shop the entire collection on June 5 on madhappy.com.

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A Moment, Please, For Hunter Schafer’s Yellow & Green Prada Look (And Those Boots!)

Hunter Schafer loves a bit of green — we still go back to her “science-eye makeup” — and she made the case for color clashing at the Prada Mode event in New York this week. Her minidress was the party dress of the night, and of course her boots turned everyone’s eyes. The yet-to-be-released yellow brocade boots are a Fall/Winter 2026 style, so us regular folk will have to wait until they hit stores. For now, take style cues and find a sheer boot for your summer parties, and don’t be afraid to mix yellow and green.

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Now Presenting: The House Of Marisa

Marisa Berenson has lived enough lives for several people at this point, and she continues to surprise at every turn. She was enlisted by Zara to create a ready-to-wear and homeware collection that honors her eclectic lifestyle, resulting in a party-ready wardrobe of lamé capes, sequins tops and skirts, and embellished jeans. The homeware is equally as bold, with paillette-covered cushions, zodiac glassware, and coral-adorned plates. Dip your toes into her wild world at zara.com on June 5.

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Moët & Chandon Bring Pharrell Back For More

Everything Pharrell touches turns to gold — well, in this case, white. The iconoclast and Louis Vuitton menswear designer reimagined Moët & Chandon’s signature bottle with an all-white bottle that will instantly spruce up any tablescape you have in mind for the summer. Shop the collection on moet.com.