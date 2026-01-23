The Carlson Sisters Hosted The Coziest Dinner Of The Week

Any money-savvy city dweller or Hard 75 devotee will tell you January is the best time to abstain from the usual party-hopping and dial in on saving coin for more momentous occasions — like, say, a Fashion Week debrief dinner. While Fashion Month looms over our heads, the girls were still decidedly outside this week across the country. The snowy photos from the West rolled in thanks to Net-A-Porter, a cozy and cute dinner saw the Carlson sisters showing of those megawatt smiles, and a dinner for a good cause made the case for a later Tuesday night than usual in Manhattan. Keep scrolling to take it all in and get the itch for some après-ski-inspired shopping, now.

Net-A-Porter Hosts The Most High-Fashion Ski Trip Of 2026

The shopping giant went west for a weekend to One&Only’s newest ultraluxury property at Big Sky in Montana, where Emma Roberts, Louisa Jacobson, and a host of other well-dressed guests hit the slopes — and turned looks at every opportunity. Some great fur-styling tips came via Roberts’ slouched jacket and Aurora James’ double fur-trapper energy.

The Carlson Sisters Bring Early Valentine’s Day Love To LA

Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson make perfect sense for a brand as coquettish as For Love & Lemons — Devon Lee has fronted lingerie campaigns for them, after all — so it’s fitting Wildflower joined forces for a curated edit of Valentine’s Day-ready pieces. (Oh, and of course they made two limited-edition cases.) They hosted an intimate dinner to have a midweek catchup with the girls and show off their edit on friends like Tish Weinstock and Salem Mitchell.

Sézane’s Bookish Affair Was The Hottest Ticket In Town

Morgane Sézalory has hit metaphorical and literal gold with Sézane, a French brand that has experienced massive success across the pond. Her philanthropic efforts with DEMAIN include a partnership with Libraries Without Borders, helping the organization attain a global reach especially in America. The cause is good enough, but the clothes worn by guests like Molly Gordon and Nicole Ari Parker and the intimate, book-adorned setting made it feel like the chicest library dinner New York has seen in a minute.