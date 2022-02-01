And Just Like That, There's An ‘And Just Like That’ Documentary

For some reason, the execs at HBO Max want to subject us continually to the And Just Like That universe, an awful place where Steve acts like he’s 85 even though he is not yet 60, where Che Diaz has 300 thousand followers, and where shotgunning pot smoke into someone’s mouth is grounds to start an affair. Because the Sex and the City franchise is a cash cow (thus, why the unwatchable Sex and the City 2 exists,) there’s been talk of a possible second season. But that’s not all! There’s also going to be a documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the reboot.

But as I read the news of the And Just Like That doc, I couldn’t help but wonder: Will it answer any of the questions I’m really curious about? Why did Charlotte and Miranda elect to drink coffee at Starbucks instead of going to Balthazar across the street? Why would you make Che Diaz say things like “Miranda, I’ve done a ton of weed?” Who is the Sex and the City weed consultant? Moreover, which anti-legalization organization is funding a show that, in nearly every episode, finds a way to complain about weed?

But enough about weed — a topic nobody cares about except And Just Like That. Why does Steve being partially deaf mean that he also is incapable of anything else? Who can we blame for castrating Steve? Why does the series hate its own characters so much? Why is nobody having sex except for Brady? Why show Brady having sex? Why make Miranda socially inept, and also a simp? Why are Carrie and Anthony suddenly friends? Really — a Peloton?! Can alcoholism just go away if you pour your vodka down the sink? Why does the franchise think it can atone for all of its past sins by putting a gender-neutral sticker on a restroom door, or giving its audience a crash course in appropriation vs. appreciation? And perhaps most importantly: Why does being in your 50s mean you can’t live a life that’s aspirational? These are just a few of the questions to which fans deserve answers.

But we probably won’t get any of those answers. Instead, we’ll get interviews with the cast and crew, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. “Even 23 years in, I'm excited,” SJP, who also executive produced the documentary because of course she did, says in the trailer. “I'm terrified and excited.” We, too, are terrified, but nonetheless will slurp up this doc with the same enthusiasm you have for a half-melted 7-11 Slurpee on a July day; it’s not the real thing, but it’s all we have.

Anyway, as you ponder life’s big questions, here’s the trailer for the documentary, which premieres Thursday, Feb. 3, along with the season finale. You can also catch up with the latest posts on SJP’s wild Instagram.