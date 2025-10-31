Mouse Ears & Million-Dollar Jewels: The Week In Party Photos

Spooky season is upon us, and it’s high time to not only dissect celebrities’ bespoke photoshoots for their costumes (whether they actually wear them to a Halloween party is not the point) and see who we can spot in disguise in dark corners of swanky events. There are plenty of photos to go through, and although Halloweekend will definitely bring more to our eyes, we have enough to discuss before the big night has even arrived. This week, stars stepped out in their best Elizabeth Taylor drag, Levi’s jeans, and multimillion-dollar necklaces (not all at once) in the name of event season (the fall kind). Keep reading to see the slightly spooky, definitely fun parties we popped into.

The Frankie Shop Turns Ten & Gets Campy

The Frankie Shop, in partnership with Unemployed, is on their third year of Halloween-ing, and it also just so happens to be The Frankie Shop’s tenth anniversary. Founder Gaëlle Drevet chose to honor Elizabeth Taylor and have everyone show up as the timeless muse. We’re not biased, but Drevet objectively wins best Mrs. Taylor with her impeccable recreation of Taylor’s Boom! costuming.

Grace VanDerwaal BFA: Miguel McSongwe Ivy Getty BFA: Miguel McSongwe Aubrey Hobert Rey Fernandez Cecile Winkler, Gaelle Drevet, Sophie Tabet Rey Fernandez 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Messika Takes Over The Frick

The infamous high jeweler also celebrated a birthday this week, turning 20 and also commemorating their new Madison Avenue flagship store. Their events are never casual, and on a chilly Tuesday night, they brought out A-listers by the black-car-ful to the Frick for dinner and a show — namely, some new jewels on models and an intimate Toni Braxton performance.

Levi’s & Barbour Turn The River Into A Sauna

Their collaboration party hosted by i-D was a who’s who of downtown media and influencer-adjacent folk, with pretty boys like Alexander Roth and Davis Burleson dressed up in waxed jackets and classic denim. Margaritas were sipped, cigs were smoked, and the door was manned by the best-dressed bouncer in town.

Lumia Nocito Matt Weinberger Alexander Roth Matt Weinberger Matt Weinberger Matt Weinberger 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Richardson Magazine Has A Hollywood Night Out

Richardson Magazine’s 12th edition got a Pornhub-sponsored party at Teddy’s Roosevelt, bringing the worlds of fashion, adult entertainment, and Hollywood sleaze together for an unforgettable night of sexy animal costumes, toasts, and quirky photos.