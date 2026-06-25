La Beauté Louis Vuitton’s Latest Product? A Crayon

The sweat-filled 12-hour days of summer are here, and the moment calls for fashion that is humidity-proof, versatile, and ready for a party at a moment’s notice. We have dispatches from Los Angeles, where Hailey Bieber makes a statement in Skims and Irina Shayk flaunts Revolve Los Angeles’ latest, and Paris, where La Beauté Louis Vuitton invites us to perfect our pouts with their latest launch. Elsewhere, there are street-style moments to be copied and campaigns to take in. Keep reading for your weekly dose of “What did I miss?” below.



Zara Larsson Stays True To Her Summery Roots

The Swede is making the rounds with partnerships like this one with True Religion, which sees her embodying the skimpy, low-rise summer denim of our dreams. Shop the curated selection for the sweatiest month of the year here.

Courtesy of True Religion

She’s A Supergirl!

We’ve been loving Milly Alcock’s red-carpet looks for the global Supergirl press tour, but her off-duty looks have earned sports in our Saved folder on Instagram. The lived-in hair brings home these diverse looks, which all have extra-large sunglasses (either Alaïa or McQueen) in common. Pick up a pair of oversized denim, ballet flats, and a funky menswear-inspired topper for summer.

Prev Next 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Time To Draw With La Beauté Louis Vuitton

The latest launch from the minds of Louis Vuitton and Dame Pat McGrath is a crayon — well, not exactly a crayon, but a world-class lip pencil. The ten versatile shades are meant to last all day, carve out your pout, and melt seamlessly with the La Beauté lip products you may very well already have in your arsenal. The most luxe part isn’t even the pencil; it’s the logo-embossed pencil sharpener and bespoke leather carrying case. Shop the entire range here.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Prev Next 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Get Your Sweaty (Diesel & Melissa) Shoes On

After the runaway success of their first collaboration, the minds behind Diesel and shoe brand Melissa are back for more rave-ready shoes with swirling patterns in blue, silver, and black. We’re particularly fond of the new handbag and the flip-flop style, whether with the chunky sole or in the more sleek silhouette. Shop the range here.

Courtesy of Melissa Courtesy of Melissa 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Hailey Bieber Bares It All

The lady behind our favorite skin care products and blushes joined the long list of Skims campaign stars to show off the brand’s core Cotton collection, ideal for summer dressing and also ideal to show off her Form Pilates-built body (and bum!). Mr. Bieber is one lucky man.

Courtesy of Skims Courtesy of Skims 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Revolve Los Angeles’ Summer Collection Is A Minimalist’s Dream

The multibrand retailer launched their namesake label earlier this year with the help of Bella Hadid; for summer, they’re honing in on the offerings that customers are yearning for — summer party dresses. Irina Shayk stepped in to show off the cutout-heavy offerings on the beach, which are now available to shop here.

Robin Galiegue Robin Galiegue 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Bad Gyal Makes Fashion History

Dsquared2 is for the girls and gays, and they announced their first-ever Global Fashion Ambassador is none other than Spanish music royalty Bad Gyal. We can’t wait to see her in the ice-skating heels at a fashion show very soon.