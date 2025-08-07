Icon In The Making GloRilla Is True Religion’s Latest Campaign Star — EXCLUSIVE

The word “icon” gets thrown around more than “slay” and “period” combined, but the word still carries weight — especially when it comes to jeans. True Religion has more than walked the walk and talked the “icon” talk to earn the label. Their latest “Icons” campaign taps GloRilla, an icon in the making, to show off why their denim has been on the seats of every pop-culture figure for almost two decades.

It’s been a red-letter year for True Religion, who already have campaigns with Megan Thee Stallion and Anitta under their belts. Choosing GloRilla is a smart and natural next step for the brand synonymous with rap legends, as she continues to conquer the charts and our earbuds.

GloRilla is joined by streaming sensation Duke Dennis to flaunt the brand’s fall drop, which hits on some of our favorite denim trends (baggy and flared pairs, to be specific) while also staying true (sorry, I had to) to what makes True Religion such a staple for global citizens of music. Beyond the jeans, there are cropped varsity jackets, cinched vests, and sexy baby T-shirts that are all as easy to style as they are affordable.

Courtesy of True Religion

GloRilla gives a master class in styling matching denim sets with the addition of a chain belt (we love any sort of waist adornment) and a coordinating red leather shoe and belt moment. The main inspiration, though, is just sticking to what you know — she wouldn’t have multiple double-platinum songs to her name if she wasn’t 100% Glo. “True Religion stands out for its iconic designs and logos that speak for themselves, but it’s about way more than just style, says GloRilla via a press release. “It’s about being confident and owning exactly who you are.”

The True Religion Icons collection is now available on truereligion.com.