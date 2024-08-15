GloRilla’s “Delusional” Instagram-Flirting Trick

Not long after self-proclaimed "wizard" Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she’s met some “questionable” exes by shooting her shot in their DMs, GloRilla has unveiled her own Instagram strategy to reel in a crush — one that she says works like a charm.

In the third episode of Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast, the rapper joins Megan Thee Stallion to spill the tea on their tight-knit friendship and upcoming tour. But things get even more interesting when Stallion asks GloRilla if she’d ever use the “Close Friends” feature to get closer to someone she’s romantically interested in. GloRilla’s response? “Oh, yeah, I’d be doing it.”

“Close Friends,” which Instagram launched in 2018, allows users to share exclusive stories with a select group of followers... or just one. “You know, sometimes me, I’m kind of delusional,” she says. “So I’ll take everybody out of my close friends … so only you finna be the only person in [it].” Megan, meanwhile, says a former fling tried to pull the same trick, but she wasn’t falling for it.

Elsewhere in the episode, the duo reflects on their Hot Girl Summer Tour, which marks Megan’s first-ever headlining tour across the U.S. and Europe, with GloRilla joining as a special guest. The four-month run wraps up in New York City on Sept. 26, but in true hot-girl fashion, it looks like the duo still has some time to keep their “Close Friends” strategy going on the road.