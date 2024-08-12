The 2024 Video Music Awards are just around the corner, and this year’s show is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. In a just-released announcement, MTV has released the first list of major stars set to take the stage, and the spotlight is firmly on the women of pop.

Chappell Roan is making her VMAs debut, following the meteoric success of her record-breaking bop “Good Luck Babe.” After smashing attendance records at Lollapalooza and Governors Ball earlier this summer, Roan is now poised to snag her first-ever VMA for the coveted “Best New Artist” award.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, who dazzled with a pre-show performance at last year’s VMAs with a “Feather” and “Nonsense” mashup, is slated to perform for the first time this year. With six nominations under her belt, her set list is all but guaranteed to include some sun-soaked summer tunes. And four-time VMAs winner Camila Cabello returns to play tracks from her fourth studio album C, XOXO.

The night will also see debut performances from artists like GloRilla, who’s in the running for the title of 2024’s longest-charting female rap hitmaker, according to the press release. NB: In a slight shift in schedule, the show will move to Sept. 11 from Sept. 10, giving fans a chance to tune in to the presidential debate.