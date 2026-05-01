Music
Zara Larsson & PinkPantheress Have Done It Again
No nightmares here.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Midnight Sun — Girls Trip” by Zara Larsson ft. PinkPantheress
PinkPantheress came on this track to remind everyone she’s a production savant and has the vocal chops to match. Whoever decided to make her do the “Midnight Sun” run deserves a 30% raise and six months of backpay.
“I Believe In Ghosts” by Kacey Musgraves
Comparing your exes to ghosts is not a new concept by any means, but Musgraves’ top tier songwriting makes the subject matter feel like fresh, uncharted territory.
“Cool Buzz” by Violet Grohl
If you told me this was a B-side from a now-defunct ‘90s grunge band that never made it out of Seattle, I would’ve totally believed you. Violet Grohl is the most authentic successor we’ve had to ‘90s alt rock in a long time, and if you’re skeptical of that claim, just let the music speak for itself.
“Promise?” by Bella Kay
It’s only a matter of time before the Bella Kay effect takes hold and this song becomes a mainstay on your FYP.
“Better Than That” by Kelsey Lu
What’s the opposite of a jumpscare? That’s how I felt when Sampha’s vocals came through. At no point did I know where this song was going to go, which is how all music should make you feel.
“Bottles & Lights” by Chxrry ft. Mariah The Scientist
A celebratory “outside” anthem masquerading as a moody Trap & B track, the chemistry between Chxrry and Mariah The Scientist is undeniable.
“Filthy” by SIIICKBRAIN ft. Fetish
If this song doesn’t leave you feeling dirty, then you’re doing something wrong. The formula of whisper verse, scream-sung chorus never fails, nor does a little blown out bass and vocal distortion.
“Boys In Blue” by Nia Archives
Snitches need to be embarrassed more often, and this song literally sounds like the rock version of the “nanana poopoo” taunt we all used to do as children. Well done, Nia Archives.
“Crack The Code” by Joyce Wrice
The dream of late ‘90s/early ‘00s R&B is alive in Joyce Wrice’s studio. She legit cracked the code with this one.
“Just A Man” by Claire Rosinkranz
The patriarchy is no match for Rosinkranz’s scathing pen.