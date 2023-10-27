Nia Archives Shares Her III Points Festival Diary

Music
The DJ talks III Points, Cubano sandwiches, and her new line of merch.
Nia Archives is a breakout DJ and producer who shows no signs of slowing down. In the last three years, the British-Jamaican artist has dropped three EPs that have cemented her as part of the pulsing center of the jungle music revival.
Last weekend, Nia brought her annihilating set to the III Points Music and Art Festival in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, which also included acts like Skrillex, Iggy Pop, Explosions in the Sky, Joy Orbison, and The Dare.
When Nia wasn’t performing, she took in all the festival and Miami has to offer, from eating Cubano sandwiches, geeking out over the speaker system, or strutting around in her new merch. Ahead, the DJ shares her III Points Festival diary.