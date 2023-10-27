Nia Archives Shares Her III Points Festival Diary

Nia Archives is a breakout DJ and producer who shows no signs of slowing down. In the last three years, the British-Jamaican artist has dropped three EPs that have cemented her as part of the pulsing center of the jungle music revival.

Last weekend, Nia brought her annihilating set to the III Points Music and Art Festival in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, which also included acts like Skrillex, Iggy Pop, Explosions in the Sky, Joy Orbison, and The Dare.

When Nia wasn’t performing, she took in all the festival and Miami has to offer, from eating Cubano sandwiches, geeking out over the speaker system, or strutting around in her new merch. Ahead, the DJ shares her III Points Festival diary.

What was your favorite thing about III Points this year? I got to see and hear the Despacio sound system for the first time which was really cool! The festival line up was very vibey and headsy!

What do you love about Miami? The Cuban food is so good! My friend took me to Versailles and had the tastiest sandwich!

Can you talk about your outfit? I wore my new US tour t-shirt for the show! It’s only available on this tour so thought a good time to show it off on stage! Also, I'm wearing my new Bleue Burnham rings on this tour, which I love.