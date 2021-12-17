Welcome to NYLON’s City Guides, your one-stop shop for the ideal vacation. Here, you’ll find the ultimate recommendations when it comes to where to stay, eat, drink, shop, and more for the world’s hottest cities — all tried and tested by NYLON editors. Read on for your ideal, NYLON-approved itinerary.

Miami is Florida's crown jewel for a reason. The 305 operates on vibrancy all year round, and there's something about the permanent heat that makes the hedonism come out to play. It's a city in rare form, one where you can hop from galleries and museums to pristine beaches, and then indulge in fine dining and even finer partying, all in a single day. Few cities can balance offering rambunctious fun with blissed-out tranquility the way Miami can, making it the ideal destination for an escape from winter’s dreariness, or a full-throttle summertime vacation. A few days exploring everything from South Beach's art deco architecture to Wynwood's bars to Miami Beach's serene waters are sure to revitalize the soul, and have you considering extending your trip by a day or two. It really doesn't matter what circumstances lead you to a visit to Miami — just know you're in for an adventure. Read on to prepare your next trip to Miami from where to stay, eat, drink, and more.

Where To Stay

Moxy South Beach Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach: If you’re going to Miami, having a beach within a few blocks is key. Enter Moxy South Beach, which checks that box, along with everything else you need for the ultimate stay. Prime location? Check. Welcoming entryway filled with bright hues and a fully stocked (and always popping bar?) Check. An early morning and late night “bodega” slinging freshly made tacos and burritos, fruit popsicles, and margaritas by the jug? Check.

Here’s our tip for the ideal day: grab a breakfast quesadilla and fresh fruit bowl from Los Buenos Tacos, located in the lobby, then take a 5 min stroll to hit the beach for the morning (towels are conveniently available at the hotel front desk). After a leisurely morning in the sun, head back for a long lunch at Serena, the open-aired restaurant overlooking South Beach (the tuna tostada is a must, as is any mezcal drink), before hitting the pool steps away. From there, choose your own adventure for the evening before crashing into (the very comfortable, we must note) bed.

Where To Eat

Puerto Sagua: Hitting up a Cuban restaurant is an unspoken rule of crossing the Miami-Dade county line. South Beach’s Puerto Sagua offers the best of Cuban comfort foods – ropa vieja, café cubano, and, of course, a cuban sandwich – in a no-frills diner spot. It’s the ideal spot to refuel after a night of partying, and once you’re done, you can quickly cross the street for a blissed-out day at the beach.

La Santa Taqueria: Simply put, everything from La Santa Taqueria absolutely slaps. The birria and al pastor options — both tender and spiced to perfection — are not to be missed, and the cocktails are strong and pretty enough that even the staunchest “live in the moment” type of person will cave in to snap a photo. La Santa’s ambiance is as vibrant as its food; it’s the perfect spot for a fun dinner and a quick drive from Miami’s bustling neighborhood, Wynwood, where you can continue the debauchery.

La Santa Taqueria La Santa Taqueria

Where To Drink

Miami Mojito Company: Nothing pairs better with Miami’s brutal heat than an ice cold mojito, and Miami Mojito Company has you covered with the best, most creative flavors of the tropical cocktail. Tucked away in a beachy tiki bar with enough plants to trick the inebriated mind into thinking it’s potentially in a jungle, the bar is an ideal locale for large groups. The Wynwood spot is just south of the Miami Design District, so stop by for a mojito (or two, or three) before hitting up the gallery scene, or vice versa. Our pick: the passion fruit mojito.

What To Do

Pérez Art Museum Miami: The Pérez Art Museum, or the PAMM, is Miami’s premiere destination for modern and contemporary art. The waterfront museum offers beautiful views of Biscayne Bay and is a nice place to cool off and take in some culture. The museum’s sculpture garden is particularly impressive, and includes Venezuelan artist Jesús Rafael Soto’s “Penetrable BBL Bleu,” an immersive installation made of hundreds of thin, blue suspended vertical rods through which the visitor can traverse. Spoiler alert: It’s very fun. See all of PAMM’s current exhibitions here.

Vizcaya

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: If you find yourself in the mood to immerse yourself in old-school luxury, spend a few hours at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the former villa and estate of businessman James Deering in the present-day Miami neighborhood of Coconut Grove. Vizcaya’s gardens are enchanting and serene; manicured grounds sit next to magnificent banyan trees, and orchids bloom in exquisite bursts of color. Then there’s the mansion itself, with 32 rooms packed with exquisite details, making this landmark an appealing stop for both the history buff and the aesthete in equal measure.